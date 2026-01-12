Hundreds Killed in Iran Protests, Trump Threatens Force While Tehran Signals Talks

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Iran had contacted him expressing a desire “to negotiate” following his repeated warnings of potential military intervention should the Iranian government continue killing protesters. The unrest, sparked initially by a sudden depreciation of Iran’s currency, has escalated into nationwide anti-government demonstrations. Estimates of casualties vary: the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed at least 192 deaths, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency put the toll at 544, including 48 security personnel, with thousands more feared injured or arrested.

Trump emphasized that while Iran has signaled willingness to hold talks, “we may have to act before a meeting,” suggesting military options remain under consideration. He described Tehran as “tired of being beaten up by the United States” and asserted that the country “wants to negotiate.” The US president is reportedly evaluating a range of responses, from strikes and cyber operations to expanded sanctions and support for online anti-government networks.

The situation has prompted international reactions. China condemned any foreign interference in Iran, urging all parties to act in ways that promote peace and stability in the Middle East. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the Iranian crackdown, calling the use of brutal force against protesters a “sign of weakness” and demanding an end to the violence.

Inside Iran, authorities have imposed a near-total internet blackout lasting more than 84 hours, limiting independent verification of casualties and events. Despite this, videos and reports continue to emerge, including footage of bodies in morgues. Iranian authorities have also arrested key protest organizers and threatened harsh penalties, including execution, for those deemed “enemies of God.” The regime claims the situation is under control and accuses foreign powers of fomenting unrest, while state media have called on citizens to join “national resistance marches.”

Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s ousted shah, has publicly urged members of Iran’s security forces and civil service to join the protest movement, framing the crisis as a moral choice between supporting citizens or aligning with “the murderers of the people.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, claimed the protests turned violent to provide an excuse for US intervention, though no evidence was offered. Tensions have further escalated as the Iranian parliament warned that any US attack would render American and Israeli assets “legitimate targets.” Israel has reportedly remained on high alert while maintaining public silence to avoid lending credibility to claims that the protests are foreign-backed.

The unrest has prompted warnings from human rights organizations that the true death toll may exceed initial estimates, potentially surpassing 2,000. Despite the severe crackdown, protesters remain determined, signaling the most significant anti-government movement in Iran in recent years. Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to “rescuing” protesters and indicated that the United States stands ready to assist, even as discussions with Tehran are in the early stages.

The protests continue against a backdrop of severe economic distress, political frustration, and a regime determined to retain power through coercion and violent suppression, leaving Iran on the brink of further instability.