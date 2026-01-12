Survey: GERB Leads If Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today, Nearly One in Five Voters Undecided

Bulgaria: The Lev Exits Circulation, Enters Collector Circles
As Bulgaria phases out the lev at the end of January, the numismatic market is already responding to the change, though not all coins are attracting attention.
If a parliamentary vote were held at this moment, GERB would again emerge as the leading political force in Bulgaria with 18.1 percent support. These are the findings of a nationally representative survey conducted by Market Links.
"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ranks second with 14.2 percent, followed by "Revival" at 9.3 percent. Very close behind is Delyan Peevski's DPS–New Beginning, which would receive 9.2 percent. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) would secure 5.5 percent, while "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) would cross the parliamentary threshold with 5.3 percent of the vote.
Several formations would fail to enter the National Assembly. Ahmed Dogan’s APS remains below the 4 percent barrier with 3.2 percent, "Greatness" would gain 2.7 percent, and There Is Such a People (TISP), led by Slavi Trifonov, would receive 2.4 percent.
A significant share of voters remain undecided. Nearly 22 percent of respondents say they have not yet chosen which party to support, while 3.3 percent state clearly that they would not participate in the vote.
The survey also shows that WCC-DB has registered only a marginal rise in support following the recent protests, indicating limited political impact so far.
In terms of public trust, Delyan Peevski stands out with the highest level of negative sentiment. The leader of DPS–New Beginning records a distrust rating of 84 percent, the highest among all political figures included in the study.
On electoral procedures, most respondents express a preference for machine voting, citing increased confidence in the fairness of elections. According to the survey, this preference is directly linked to higher willingness to turn out on election day.
