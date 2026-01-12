Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Staged a Comeback to Reach Second Round of Australian Open Qualifiers

January 12, 2026
Viktoriya Tomova made a winning start to her Australian Open qualifying campaign, advancing to the second round after a comeback victory over American Bernarda Pera, ranked 169th in the world. Bulgaria’s top-ranked player prevailed 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 after roughly 90 minutes on court.

The match began poorly for Tomova, who dropped the opening set 1-6. Despite creating two break opportunities in the third game, she failed to convert them, allowing Pera to take control and build an early advantage. The momentum initially continued into the second set, where the American broke first, but Tomova responded with greater consistency and determination, leveling the score at 3-3.

In the decisive moments of the second set, the Bulgarian struck again, securing a crucial break in the tenth game to force a decider. From that point on, the balance of the match shifted completely. Tomova dominated the third set, not conceding a single game as her opponent struggled to respond.

With this victory, Tomova moved to within two wins of reaching the main draw in Melbourne. Her next challenge will be against Slovakia’s Viktoria Hrunčáková, currently ranked 219th in the world.

The Australian Open will be Tomova’s sixth appearance at the tournament. Her strongest showing so far came last year, when she progressed to the second round in 2024.

