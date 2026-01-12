Fatal Off-Piste Accident Claims Skier’s Life Near Bansko

Society » INCIDENTS | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Fatal Off-Piste Accident Claims Skier’s Life Near Bansko

A fatal mountain accident claimed the life of a skier in the Pirin Mountains on Sunday afternoon after he left the marked ski runs and entered hard-to-access terrain in severe weather conditions.

The alert for a missing person was received by the Mountain Rescue Service between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, according to Blagovest Obetsanov, head of the rescue service in Bansko. Initial information indicates that two skiers had gone off-piste, but due to dense fog and deteriorating weather they became separated. After approximately an hour and a half, one of them contacted rescuers, reporting that he could no longer locate his companion.

During the subsequent search operation, mountain rescuers discovered the body of the missing man on the western slope of Todorka Peak, in the area between Banderitsa hut and the Shiligarnika zone. Investigators established that the skier had fallen into steep, rocky terrain, struck a tree and sustained a fatal head injury. The Mountain Rescue Service confirmed that the man was not wearing a protective helmet and had died instantly.

Additional information from emergency services indicates that several rescue and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, but they were only able to confirm the death. The victim was a Bulgarian citizen, around 55 years old, originating from a village near Vratsa. Reports specify that he had been skiing off the marked trails in the Banderishki Chute area when he disappeared.

Rescuers noted that weather conditions in the higher parts of Pirin remain harsh, with negative temperatures and moderate to strong winds, significantly complicating skiing and rescue efforts.

The Mountain Rescue Service once again warned that leaving marked ski slopes carries serious risks, particularly during fog, strong winds and unstable snow conditions. Off-piste skiing requires proper preparation, experience and full winter mountain equipment. The service stressed that adhering to designated trails remains the safest way to prevent similar tragedies.

The incident follows several recent serious accidents in the region. On January 2, a young skier was severely injured on the Plateau slope in Bansko after a heavy fall and was transported to hospital by medical helicopter. Earlier, on December 20, a Polish citizen died near Vihren Peak after falling into a precipice in the Dzhamdzhievite Skali area, one of the most dangerous sections on the eastern slope of the mountain.

Mountain rescuers continue to urge skiers to exercise extreme caution and to carefully assess weather and terrain conditions before venturing outside regulated ski areas.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pirin, ski, Bansko, accident

