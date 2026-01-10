Yellow Code Issued for Severe Frost Across Northern Bulgaria on Monday

A yellow warning for extremely low temperatures will be in force on Monday across all of Northern Bulgaria, as well as in several regions south of the Balkan Mountains. Alongside northern areas, the cold alert also applies to Sofia City, Sofia Region, Kyustendil and Pernik, according to weather forecasts.

Because of the severe frost, schools in Ruse will remain closed for the day, while kindergartens will continue to operate as usual.

Snowfall will persist overnight in parts of eastern Bulgaria, but precipitation is expected to cease everywhere by the morning hours. Winds will be moderate, with periods of stronger northwesterly gusts, particularly in the Danube Plain, along the Struma Valley and in the western parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland.

Minimum temperatures will range between minus 10 and minus 5 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing values close to minus 10. Cloud cover will be variable and will thin significantly over many areas during the day. Windy conditions will continue, with moderate winds and temporarily stronger northwesterly winds in northern regions, the Struma Valley and western sections of the Upper Thracian Lowland.

Daytime temperatures will remain below zero across most of the country, reaching between minus 6 and minus 1 degrees. In Sofia, maximum values will be around minus 5 degrees. Slightly positive temperatures are expected only in parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland and the far southwestern regions.

In the mountains, cloud cover will fluctuate, remaining more substantial at times, with light snow possible, mainly in the Stara Planina range. Strong to temporarily stormy northwesterly winds will affect the higher elevations of Rila and Pirin. Temperatures will drop to around minus 7 degrees at 1,200 metres and close to minus 13 degrees at 2,000 metres.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will begin with considerable cloudiness and light snowfall in some areas, especially along the southern shoreline. Precipitation will stop during the day, followed by a gradual decrease in cloud cover. A moderate, at times strong, northwesterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures ranging from minus 1 degree in the northern coastal areas to around 3 degrees in the south.