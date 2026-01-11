H.M. King Simeon II Bestows the Commander's Cross of the Royal Dynastic Order of St. Alexander on Maxim Behar

His Majesty King Simeon II, in his capacity as Grand Master of the Royal Dynastic Order of St. Alexander, has recently bestowed Dr. Maxim Behar with the Commander's Cross of the Order, according to an official announcement from Vrana Palace.

The high royal distinction recognizes Dr. Behar's long-standing contribution to public communications, international relations, and his active public and professional engagement, as well as his role in strengthening Bulgaria's international reputation.

Maxim Behar is among Bulgaria's most prominent communications experts with an extensive international career, a long-time public figure, and a diplomat. Over the years, he has consistently worked to advance modern communications, foster dialogue between business, institutions, and society, and build sustainable international partnerships.

The Commander's Cross of the Royal Dynastic Order of St. Alexander is one of the highest distinctions of the Order and is awarded for outstanding services to society and the state.

"It is an exceptional honor and a deeply personal recognition for me to receive this high distinction from H.M. King Simeon II. I accept it with great respect and gratitude – not only as an appreciation of my professional journey so far, but also as a moral commitment to continue working with dedication for society, for Bulgaria, and for the causes I believe in," said Maxim Behar.

Maxim Behar received the distinction with gratitude, viewing it as a symbol of trust and responsibility toward his future public and professional endeavors.