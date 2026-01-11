US Warns Citizens to Evacuate Venezuela Amid Militia Threats Following Maduro’s Capture

The United States has issued an urgent advisory for its citizens to leave Venezuela immediately following reports that armed pro-regime militias, known as colectivos, are attempting to locate and target Americans in the country. The warning, released on Saturday by the State Department, highlights that these armed groups have established roadblocks and are inspecting vehicles for US nationals or individuals perceived to support them. Citizens were urged to exercise caution when traveling by road and to take advantage of resumed international flights for evacuation.

Last week, US President Donald Trump indicated his intention to visit Venezuela, claiming the US was “running” the country after a special forces operation captured President Nicolás Maduro. While opponents of Maduro celebrated his apprehension, regime supporters have staged street demonstrations denouncing the raid as an imperialist intervention. The security alert underscores the volatility of the situation, which saw numerous casualties during the operation.

In response, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the US advisory as “fabricated” and intended to create a false perception of danger. Officials claimed the country remains calm, with public order maintained and all security forces under government control. Nevertheless, journalists and activists in Caracas have observed colectivos carrying rifles, patrolling on motorbikes, and manning checkpoints across the capital, while roads leading west from the city are monitored by multiple military and police posts.

State Department officials visited Caracas on Friday, reportedly preparing for the reopening of the US embassy. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez expressed willingness to cooperate with Washington despite Maduro’s detention. Meanwhile, Maduro, now in a US jail awaiting trial alongside his wife Cilia Flores, has stated he is “doing well,” according to his son Nicolas Maduro Guerra in a video released by the ruling PSUV party.

In Caracas, supporters of the ousted Maduro held a large demonstration on Saturday, marking one week since his capture. The protest followed a week of unrest, during which relatives of political prisoners camped outside detention centers awaiting the promised releases by the interim government. Despite the raid on January 3 and subsequent US airstrikes, signs of coordination with Washington are emerging. Venezuela’s Foreign Minister confirmed the country had initiated talks with the US to restore diplomatic ties, severed in 2019, and US diplomats visited Caracas to discuss reopening the embassy.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez has pledged cooperation with Washington regarding access to Venezuela’s oil reserves, while seeking to maintain the regime’s legitimacy domestically. She emphasized that Venezuela is not subordinate to the US despite the ongoing talks. Demonstrations by Chavista activists highlighted continued opposition to US involvement following the capture of Maduro.

Efforts to release prisoners under the interim government have begun, but rights groups report that fewer than 20 detainees, including some prominent opposition figures, have been freed. Families, sleeping overnight near prisons such as El Rodeo, expressed frustration at the slow pace. Nebraska Rivas, 57, waited for her son’s release, citing years of struggle under Maduro, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urritia noted on social media that less than one percent of promised releases had occurred, calling the delay a new form of violence against families.

Regarding Venezuela’s oil industry, Trump has sought to ensure US companies gain access to the country’s vast reserves. Currently, only Chevron operates under a sanctions exemption. Trump signed an emergency executive order safeguarding US-held revenues from Venezuelan oil sales to prevent seizure by courts or creditors. He also met with oil executives to encourage investment, but leaders like ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods warned that the sector remains “uninvestable” without major reforms. Experts note that restoring Venezuela’s oil production will take months or years due to outdated infrastructure, legal uncertainties, and the need for capital and technical expertise. Washington has also maintained maritime oversight in the Caribbean, seizing a fifth tanker carrying Venezuelan crude on Friday, signaling its commitment to controlling the distribution of the country’s oil.

Tags: US, Venezuela, Maduro

