'ICE, Out for Good': Demonstrators Demand Accountability After Renee Good’s Death

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman killed by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Demonstrators rallied in freezing weather near the site of the incident, chanting Good’s name and calling for the removal of ICE from Minnesota. Organizers reported that over 1,000 events were planned nationwide under the slogan "ICE, Out for Good," reflecting both opposition to the federal immigration agency and commemorating Good.

In Minneapolis, protesters gathered in a snow-covered park, carrying signs demanding "ICE OUT" and responding to calls to "Say her name!" with shouts of "Renee Good!" Demonstrations were also reported in other major US cities, including New York, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Austin. In Philadelphia, demonstrators marched in the rain from City Hall to the local ICE office. In Los Angeles, crowds outside federal buildings waved upside-down US flags and displayed handmade anti-ICE posters, with police issuing dispersal orders after reports of vandalism.

The shooting itself has been highly contentious. The Trump administration described Good as a "domestic terrorist" and argued that the ICE agent acted in self-defense. Federal authorities claimed Good attempted to weaponize her vehicle to run over the agent, who had been blocked by her car on a snow-lined street. Cell phone footage from the officer shows him circling Good’s vehicle, during which she reportedly said, "I’m not mad at you," before shots were fired. Critics, including local officials, dispute the administration’s account, arguing the video indicates Good was turning away from the agent and did not pose a direct threat to his life.

Protests in Minneapolis continued into the evening, with participants using whistles, loudspeakers, and musical instruments to draw attention to the case. Several individuals were briefly arrested but released shortly after. Many demonstrators expressed broader concerns about the federal immigration crackdown, warning that the Trump administration’s policies risk undermining civil rights and creating an authoritarian environment. "No one is stopping the Trump administration from now murdering citizens and stealing, kidnapping human beings," said Drew Lenzmeier, a protester, emphasizing the urgency of resisting ICE’s actions.

The national response reflects ongoing tensions over immigration enforcement. Good is reported to be the fourth person killed by federal immigration agents since the Trump administration escalated deportation efforts, with seven others injured. A separate incident in Portland, Oregon, also left two people injured after shots were fired by federal border police during a traffic stop. The deployment of 2,000 federal agents nationwide as part of the latest immigration crackdown has amplified protests and public scrutiny of ICE operations.

In addition to Minneapolis, demonstrators in Austin, Texas, marched outside a federal building chanting against ICE, while armed law enforcement monitored the gatherings. In Los Angeles, police used squad cars to block intersections and enforce dispersal orders. Despite law enforcement presence, small groups remained, determined to continue their demonstrations.