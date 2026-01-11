Iran Protests Escalate Amid Crackdown and Internet Blackout, US Signals Possible Intervention

Protests in Iran have persisted despite an intensifying government crackdown and a near-total internet shutdown, with videos and eyewitness reports confirming violent clashes in multiple cities. The unrest, which began on December 28 following the collapse of the Iranian rial, has rapidly spread to over 100 cities and towns, with demonstrators demanding an end to clerical rule under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Authorities have responded harshly. Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad declared that anyone participating in the protests would be considered an "enemy of God," a charge punishable by death. Reports from human rights groups indicate that more than 2,500 people have been arrested since the protests began, while the death toll from clashes between security forces and demonstrators has reached over 100, including both civilians and security personnel. Verified hospital sources in Tehran and Rasht describe overwhelmed emergency rooms and morgues struggling to handle casualties, many of whom died from direct gunshot wounds before receiving medical attention.

Despite these threats, demonstrators continued to rally in cities including Tehran, Mashhad, Rasht, and Tabriz. Videos verified by international media show protesters using bonfires, wheelie bins, and pots and pans for protection while clashing with security forces, with some footage showing vehicles set on fire and gunshots fired at crowds. In Tehran’s Gisha and Punak districts, demonstrators chanted slogans against Khamenei and in support of the pre-1979 monarchy, holding fireworks displays and marching through streets in defiance of the authorities.

Exiled former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the protests, urging Iranians to continue demonstrations and organize to seize control of city centers. In a video message, Pahlavi praised the bravery of protesters, claimed the regime faced a shortage of loyal security forces, and encouraged citizens to act collectively for safety. He emphasized that the world, including US President Donald Trump, is watching and ready to support their efforts.

The US has signaled readiness to intervene if Iranian authorities continue violent repression. President Trump publicly warned that any further killings could provoke a strong response, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington’s support for Iranian demonstrators. Reports indicate that Trump was briefed on potential military options, including targeted strikes against Tehran-based sites linked to Iran’s internal security apparatus, though officials stressed there was no immediate threat to Iran.

Iranian authorities have framed the unrest as the result of foreign interference, blaming the US, Israel, and “hostile groups” for turning peaceful protests violent. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that any US military action would make Israel and American military assets legitimate targets for retaliation. State media and military statements have reinforced a narrative of vigilance, describing the army and Revolutionary Guard as defending national interests and strategic infrastructure, while also differentiating between “legitimate” economic protests and foreign-backed “saboteurs.”

The protests represent the largest wave of public dissent since the 2022-2023 uprising triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini. Analysts note that Iran’s regional setbacks, including losses in conflicts against Israel, have weakened the regime and emboldened demonstrators. Government attempts to mitigate public dissatisfaction—such as a monthly subsidy of roughly USD 7 (around 13 BGN) for low-income citizens—are unlikely to address the underlying economic grievances, with inflation officially at 42 percent but unofficial estimates suggesting it may be closer to 60 percent.

Amid severe internet restrictions, protesters have relied on satellite services such as Starlink to communicate, though human rights organizations stress the risks involved. Groups including Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights have called for restraint and documented widespread reports of lethal force, forced confessions, and mass arrests. The situation remains fluid, with demonstrators continuing to challenge the regime, and both international observers and activists highlighting the scale of the unrest and the humanitarian risks.