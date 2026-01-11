Bulgaria: Counterfeit Euros Discovered After Gas Station Employee Swaps Banknotes

A case involving counterfeit euro banknotes has been uncovered at a gas station in the town of Valchedrum, Montana region, where a young employee managed to replace genuine currency with fake bills during his shifts. The forged banknotes entered the station’s daily cash circulation before the irregularity was detected and reported.

According to the police, the incident involved a 21-year-old worker who, over the course of three night shifts, exchanged three banknotes of 50 euros each for counterfeit ones. Law enforcement officers have since identified the person who supplied the fake currency. During the investigation, a significant amount of cash was also found in the employee’s possession, and experts are currently checking whether those banknotes are authentic as well.

The case was confirmed by Chief Inspector Georgi Petkov, head of the Lom Regional Police Department. He said the employee has admitted his actions and is cooperating with investigators. The individual from Valchedrum who handed over the counterfeit money has also been identified. In total, four forged banknotes are involved in the case. Three were detected at the gas station, while the fourth had already been used in a retail outlet and is believed to be circulating in the local commercial network.

The counterfeit euro banknotes have been confiscated by the police. Officers noted that the forgeries are of particularly high quality, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine currency. Investigators have also traced another man from Montana, who is suspected of being involved in supplying the fake money. Banknotes were discovered at his home as well, but their authenticity is still being assessed.

Chief Inspector Petkov said the man claimed he had intended the banknotes as a joke, a statement that authorities are treating with skepticism as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, residents of Valchedrum have become increasingly cautious when paying with euros. Some have started checking banknotes with special felt-tip pens used to detect counterfeit currency. Under Bulgarian law, if found guilty, the gas station employee who exchanged the fake euro banknotes could face a prison sentence ranging from two to eight years.