Commemoration in Sofia Honors Bulgarians Killed in Vardar Macedonia in 1945

Society » CULTURE | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 10:43
Sofia held a commemorative ceremony marking 81 years since the events known as the Bloody Christmas in Vardar Macedonia, when thousands of people identified as Bulgarians were killed in January 1945. The anniversary was observed on Saturday with the unveiling of a memorial plaque and a memorial service at St. Nicholas Church.

The initiative was organized by the Initiative Committee for Commemorating the Anniversary of the Bloody Christmas. Journalist Milena Milotinova, a member of the committee and director of the documentary film Simply Because They Were Bulgarians, highlighted the lasting relevance of the tragedy. She underlined that the events of 1945 continue to shape contemporary realities and directly affect Bulgarians living in the Republic of North Macedonia. Milotinova stressed that public awareness of the killings remains limited and urged for the opening of the archives of the former communist State Security. She pointed out that access to these archives is stipulated in the protocols to the 2017 bilateral treaty between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, which is part of Skopje’s EU accession negotiation framework.

A message from President Rumen Radev was read during the ceremony by the Presidential Media Secretary. In the statement, the President described the mass executions that began in January 1945 as the final stage of a long-standing policy of repression against ethnic Bulgarians in the region, accompanied by a deliberate campaign to foster hostility toward them. He noted that the full scope of these crimes has never been properly documented, as the political conditions at the time prevented open investigation and allowed the violence to be presented as part of an anti-fascist struggle.

Radev also connected the historical events to current developments, stating that the rights of citizens with Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia remain subject to violations. He criticized the authorities in Skopje for failing to implement the EU-mediated agreement providing for the constitutional recognition of Bulgarians as an equal community, a step he described as essential for advancing the country’s European integration. According to the President, commemorating the victims of the Bloody Christmas serves not only as an act of remembrance, but also as a message to younger generations on both sides of the border that painful historical lessons must be preserved to prevent their repetition.

Prof. Georgi Nikolov, Chairman of the Macedonian Scientific Institute, said that academic research into the Bloody Christmas would continue in depth, noting that descendants of the victims are still alive. He emphasized that the goal is neither revenge nor retaliation, while adding that there has been no visible expression of remorse for the crimes committed.

Former caretaker Prime Minister and former ambassador to Italy Marin Raykov also addressed the gathering, stating that without justice there can be no genuine prospects for development, particularly in a European context. He stressed the importance of maintaining historical memory as a foundation for future progress.

Blagoy Shatorov of the Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center concluded by noting that Bulgarian state institutions continue to provide support for Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

