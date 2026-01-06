Bucharest Introduces New €2-Per-Night Tourist Tax As Part of Wider Tourism Push

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 10, 2026, Saturday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Bucharest Introduces New €2-Per-Night Tourist Tax As Part of Wider Tourism Push

Tourists staying in Bucharest are now subject to a new overnight levy after the Romanian capital introduced an accommodation tax of 10 lei per night, equivalent to about €2 or roughly 3.91 leva. The measure has been in force since January 1 and, according to municipal estimates, is expected to bring in around 15 million lei annually, or close to €2.9 million, which equals approximately 5.67 million leva, for the city budget.

Local authorities say the additional revenue will be earmarked for tourism promotion campaigns and improvements to urban infrastructure aimed at visitors.

Bucharest is following a trend already established in other Romanian destinations. In Brasov and the nearby Poiana Brasov ski resort, tourists pay a combined daily charge of 12 lei, around €2.40 or about 4.69 leva, for each overnight stay.

Sibiu has chosen a different approach. From January 1, 2026, visitors accommodated in the city will be charged a hotel tax calculated as 2 percent of the total accommodation cost rather than a fixed nightly fee.

Other towns have introduced lower, flat-rate charges. In Câmpulung Moldovenesc, tourists pay 2 lei per day, equal to about €0.40 or roughly 0.78 leva, with children under the age of two exempt. In Târgu Neamt, the daily fee is set at 5 lei, approximately €1 or about 1.96 leva.

Comparable tourist taxes are already in place in destinations such as Oradea, Suceava and the Black Sea city of Constanța. In Oradea, the annual revenue from the levy amounts to about 1.5 million lei, or €296,000, which is roughly 579,000 leva. These funds are used solely to market the city as a tourist destination, according to municipal spokesman Octavian Haragoș, quoted by BNT.

In Constanța, the tourism tax generated nearly €700,000 last year, equivalent to around 1.37 million leva, with the proceeds directed toward promoting the seaside resort.

Despite the expected financial benefits, the decision has drawn criticism from representatives of the hotel sector. Industry groups argue that hotel operators were not properly consulted and that the measure was adopted too quickly. The Federation of the Romanian Hotel Industry has urged local authorities to reopen talks with the private sector, reconsider the current approach and ensure that any tourism-related taxation is tied to a clear, transparent strategy for promoting Bucharest as a destination.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, tourism, Bucharest, tax

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Beats Romania to the Eurozone - Could Bucharest Finally Catch Up?

Romania’s next major national objective should be eurozone membership, according to Professor Vasile Puscas, Romania’s former chief EU negotiator

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 11:01

September Emerges as Europe’s New Favorite Month for Holidays in 2026

As summer temperatures soar across Europe, tourists are increasingly looking to avoid the peak months, opting for quieter, more affordable travel periods.

Business » Tourism | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 13:54

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 13:50

Bulgaria Four Days from the Euro: How Taxes and Fees Will Be Paid After the Changeover

With the introduction of the euro, all payments to the state budget and to municipalities – including taxes, fees and other public obligations – will be made in the single European currency

Business » Finance | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 14:32

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Among Europe’s Cheapest: Prices for the 2025–2026 Season

For yet another winter, Bulgaria’s leading ski resorts continue to rank among Europe’s most affordable mountain destinations. Borovets and Bansko again place in the top five cheapest resorts on the continent, drawing attention as the new ski season approa

Business » Tourism | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Serbian Opposition: EU Membership Made Bulgarians Far Wealthier Than Serbs

Serbian opposition leader Dragan Djilas has argued that EU membership has been decisive for Bulgaria’s economic progress, saying Bulgarians are now about 80 percent wealthier than Serbs because Bulgaria joined the European Union while Serbia did not.

World » Southeast Europe | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:37

Talks in Paris Bring Hope for Resolution of Greek Farmer Blockades at Bulgaria Border

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he has been assured by his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the problem with the blockades at the Bulgarian-Greek border will be resolved within the next few days

World » Southeast Europe | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 09:25

Paying with Leva in North Macedonia No Longer Possible - Travelers Must Use Euros or Denars

In North Macedonia, the Bulgarian lev is no longer accepted as a form of payment in shops, restaurants, flea markets, and even by taxi drivers. Payments in euros are possible, but only via card transactions.

World » Southeast Europe | January 5, 2026, Monday // 11:19

Serbia to Reintroduce Mandatory Military Service

Serbia is set to restore compulsory military service, President Aleksandar Vucic has announced, as cited by Serbian media. According to him, the reintroduction of regular service will happen soon and is intended to benefit society as a whole

World » Southeast Europe | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02

Vucic Accepts Protest Demands, Confirms Early Parliamentary Elections in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday evening that he has accepted the central demand of the ongoing protests, confirming that early parliamentary elections will be held next year.

World » Southeast Europe | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:54

Croatia to Take Full Control of Its Airspace Protection from January 2026

Croatia will assume full responsibility for monitoring and protecting its national airspace from January 1, 2026, deploying its Rafale fighter jets within NATO’s integrated air and missile defence framework,

World » Southeast Europe | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria