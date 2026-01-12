Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 12:01
The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIG) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026. The funding will be distributed across five measures under the Competitiveness and Innovation in Enterprises Program (CIE), the ministry’s press office reported.

The investments aim to strengthen industrial capacity, support the development and adoption of clean and resource-efficient technologies, and promote more environmentally friendly and innovative production models.

One of the upcoming measures targets companies producing defense or dual-use products, with a budget of 70.6 million euros. Eligible enterprises, including micro, small, medium, and large businesses, can invest in high-performance computers, microprocessors, radar and lidar systems, cryptographic software, drones, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier in January, MIG launched a 96.3 million-euro measure to support the adoption of new production models. Nearly half of this funding, 46 million euros, is earmarked for businesses in the less developed regions of Northern Bulgaria. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises can use the funds to purchase machinery, equipment, facilities, and specialized software to boost innovation capabilities.

A separate 28.6 million-euro measure will assist enterprises operating within local initiative group territories, focusing on investments in modern technologies and equipment to create new products or improve existing ones.

Another 30 million euros will be allocated for the development and production of clean and resource-efficient technologies of critical importance, as well as investments aimed at strengthening value chains, specifically for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

The ministry will continue to encourage green industrial technologies in 2026. Through the integrated territorial investment approach, nearly 83 million euros will be available to micro, small, and medium-sized companies to purchase new machinery, equipment, and facilities. Eligible expenses also include specialized software, patents, licenses, and know-how, with the goal of reducing waste, optimizing raw material use, and extending product life cycles.

At the end of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and outgoing Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev reported that roughly 4 billion euros of European funds had been invested in Bulgaria that year, describing the inflow as unprecedented in the country’s recent history. The financing is provided through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the EU’s cohesion policy.

Tags: modernization, Bulgaria, business, enterprise

