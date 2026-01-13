Rising Costs and Imports Pressure Bulgaria’s Rose Sector

A pilot project is underway on the farm of rose producer Dancho Petkov in Panicherevo, aiming to test new ecological methods for weed control in organic rose cultivation, Agri.bg reports. The goal is to develop a practical approach to managing weeds without herbicides, which are prohibited in organic production.

The initiative is a collaboration between Petkov, the National Agricultural Advisory Service (NAAS), and the Institute of Rose and Essential Oil Crops – Kazanlak at the Agricultural Academy. It focuses on real-life conditions in rose gardens, tackling difficult-to-manage weeds such as sedge and blackberry. Manual removal remains costly and labor-intensive, while labor shortages further complicate plantation management.

As part of the project, different cultivators and specially designed devices will be tested to evaluate their effectiveness in varying terrains and plantation layouts. Key factors under study include working depth, proximity to plants, and efficiency in limiting weed growth. In addition, an intelligent autonomous machine will be trialed, using sensors and UV technology to identify and selectively treat weeds without harming the roses. Results will be compiled into technological solutions outlining costs and practical impact, providing guidance for other organic rose growers seeking sustainable and economically viable practices.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian rose oil sector continues to face serious pressure. Imports of rose products from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Morocco, and China are increasing, according to the Professional Association of Rose Growers. Petar Simeonov, chairman of the association, warned that many local growers are abandoning fields due to low profitability, causing losses estimated in the tens of millions of euros.

Rising production costs and the growing price of rose oil are making Bulgarian producers less competitive globally. Competing countries like Turkey, Morocco, and China are able to offer lower-priced products, further undermining the position of Bulgarian growers in the international market.