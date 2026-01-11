Bulgaria Records First Case of Counterfeit Euro: How to Spot and Handle Fake Banknotes

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Records First Case of Counterfeit Euro: How to Spot and Handle Fake Banknotes @Pixabay

Bulgaria has registered its first case of counterfeit euro banknotes, highlighting the challenges posed by the new currency, which remains unfamiliar to many. Some of the fake notes are of relatively high quality, making them difficult to identify, warns currency dealer Tavex.

Using or circulating counterfeit money is a criminal offense. If someone suspects a euro banknote is fake, the safest course of action is to take it to the nearest bank branch or report it to the police. There, authorities will examine the note and issue an official report. If the banknote is genuine, it will be returned to the owner. If it is confirmed as counterfeit, it will be confiscated, but no penalties are applied provided the note was handed in voluntarily.

Banks and some merchants employ specialized equipment to check banknotes, including ultraviolet lamps, magnetic detectors, infrared scanners, devices for measuring size and thickness, and computer analyzers that can verify dozens of security features at once. These tools are far more reliable than a visual inspection and can detect counterfeits that are difficult to spot with the naked eye.

Bulgarian law treats crimes involving counterfeit currency very seriously. Forging or producing fake banknotes or coins, under Article 243 of the Criminal Code, carries a prison sentence of 5 to 15 years. Possession, transfer, or circulation of counterfeit money, when the person is aware of its falsity (Article 244), is punishable by 2 to 8 years in prison, with additional property penalties possible in some cases.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: counterfeit, Bulgaria, euro, fake

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Rising Costs and Imports Pressure Bulgaria’s Rose Sector

A pilot project is underway on the farm of rose producer Dancho Petkov in Panicherevo, aiming to test new ecological methods for weed control in organic rose cultivation

Business » Industry | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Yellow Code Issued for Severe Frost Across Northern Bulgaria on Monday

A yellow warning for extremely low temperatures will be in force on Monday across all of Northern Bulgaria, as well as in several regions south of the Balkan Mountains. Alongside northern areas, the cold alert also applies to Sofia City, Sofia Region, Kyu

Society » Environment | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 21:55

Bulgaria: Counterfeit Euros Discovered After Gas Station Employee Swaps Banknotes

A case involving counterfeit euro banknotes has been uncovered at a gas station in the town of Valchedrum, Montana region, where a young employee managed to replace genuine currency with fake bills during his shifts. The forged banknotes entered the stati

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 15:18

No Drug Price Hikes Expected in Bulgaria, Euro Transition Running Smoothly

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) recently held discussions with representatives of the Bulgarian Association of Wholesale and Retail Drug Traders (BATEDL) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria

Society » Health | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 15:09

Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025

Timber production in Bulgaria in 2025 has fallen to record lows, according to the latest figures released by the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA). The Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP) reports that only 80% of the timber plan

Business » Industry | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 14:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Counterfeit Euros Discovered After Gas Station Employee Swaps Banknotes

A case involving counterfeit euro banknotes has been uncovered at a gas station in the town of Valchedrum, Montana region, where a young employee managed to replace genuine currency with fake bills during his shifts. The forged banknotes entered the stati

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 15:18

Fake Euros Used in Bulgarian City: 35-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Forensic experts in the Bulgarian city of Shumen have identified and arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to pay for a soft drink with a counterfeit 50-euro banknote

Crime | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:22

Bulgaria Arrests Suspected Pink Panther in €580,000 Halkidiki Jewelry Heist

Bulgarian authorities have arrested a member of the notorious Pink Panthers criminal network in connection with a high-profile jewelry heist in Halkidiki, Greece

Crime | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 14:03

Bulgarians Convicted in UK’s Biggest Welfare Scam Ordered to Return Just £2m Out Of £53m

Bulgarians convicted over the largest welfare fraud uncovered in the United Kingdom will be required to repay only a small fraction of the funds siphoned off, despite evidence that tens of millions were moved abroad.

Crime | January 2, 2026, Friday // 12:02

Bulgaria: Authorities Caution Against Fraud Risks Ahead of Euro Adoption

The General Directorate of the National Police has issued warnings about potential fraud as Bulgaria prepares to introduce the euro.

Crime | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:38

Bulgarian Man Dies in U.S. ICE Jail - Outrage Grows Over 'Preventable' Death

A Bulgarian man from Chicago, Nenko Ganchev, 56, has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan, a private prison contracted by ICE, raising urgent calls for a f

Crime | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria