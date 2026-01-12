No Drug Price Hikes Expected in Bulgaria, Euro Transition Running Smoothly

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) recently held discussions with representatives of the Bulgarian Association of Wholesale and Retail Drug Traders (BATEDL) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria (ARPharM), the regulator’s press office announced. These meetings are part of an ongoing sectoral review of the wholesale and retail drug markets, initiated before the New Year holidays.

The talks were triggered by media reports suggesting a possible rise in drug prices. CPC officials sought clarification on the basis of these claims and whether they were supported by economic evidence. Both industry associations assured the regulator that there are no conditions warranting price increases and that no such hikes are expected.

Representatives noted that Bulgaria’s pharmaceutical market is tightly regulated, with drug pricing closely supervised by competent state authorities. This framework effectively prevents arbitrary price changes outside the legal and regulatory system. Despite these assurances, the CPC stressed that it will continue to monitor all reports of unlawful price increases. Should any unjustified hikes be detected, the commission will forward the information to the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission for action under the Euro Introduction Act.

The industry further confirmed that pharmacies are fully prepared for the euro transition, with no reported difficulties in handling payments in the new currency.

In addition to pricing concerns, the meetings addressed potential measures to tackle market shortages identified during the sectoral review. Proposed steps include stricter enforcement of good European distribution practices and enhanced control over parallel trade in medicines.

The CPC launched the sectoral analysis on June 20, 2025, covering the full supply chain of medicinal products. The study examines market structure, participant behavior, and the causes behind persistent shortages observed in Bulgaria since the start of the year.

