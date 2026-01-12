Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025

Timber production in Bulgaria in 2025 has fallen to record lows, according to the latest figures released by the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA). The Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP) reports that only 80% of the timber planned for transportation from temporary storage last year was actually moved, marking a significant shortfall compared to forestry plans.

Compared to 2018, the last year when forestry targets were fully met, timber volumes are down by roughly 30%. BKDMP expert Eng. Petar Dishkov noted that these statistics were unsurprising for those familiar with the sector. He highlighted that the decline reflects a broader, worsening trend: reduced forest care has weakened the health of tree plantations and increased the risk of forest fires.

The low yield is already producing serious economic effects. Processing volumes have dropped, wood-processing enterprises are less active, and some businesses have faced bankruptcy, leading to job losses - particularly in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions. Dishkov also pointed to visible risks in the forests themselves, where fallen and drying trees threaten safety and raise the potential for future fires. Aging coppice and coniferous plantations compound these concerns.

According to Dishkov, active forest management is essential. Neglecting trees’ life cycles, whether due to pseudo-environmental policies or simple inaction, has long-term consequences. He stressed that logging, cultivation, and afforestation must follow scientific principles to ensure sustainability.

Forestry remains a significant sector in Bulgaria, employing over 67,000 people and contributing roughly 3% of the country’s GDP within the bioeconomy. Wood, as a renewable resource, must be used responsibly in line with the European Forest Strategy up to 2030.

Meanwhile, the furniture industry in Bulgaria, which relies heavily on domestic timber, produced goods worth €535 million in 2024, still below its 2021 peak. Including mattresses, total turnover reached approximately €600 million. Solid wood and wood-based furniture make up the largest share of production at 27.6%, followed by seating furniture with wooden frames at 13%, and mattresses at 8.6%.

Globally, Bulgaria ranks 56th in production volume and 40th in exports of furniture; in Europe, it ranks 26th in production and 23rd in exports. According to Prof. Dr. Vasil Zhivkov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Forestry and Forestry Board, exports remain the sector’s strong point, demonstrating that Bulgaria’s furniture industry continues to hold a competitive position within the European Union.