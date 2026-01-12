Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025

Business » INDUSTRY | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025 @Pixabay

Timber production in Bulgaria in 2025 has fallen to record lows, according to the latest figures released by the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA). The Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP) reports that only 80% of the timber planned for transportation from temporary storage last year was actually moved, marking a significant shortfall compared to forestry plans.

Compared to 2018, the last year when forestry targets were fully met, timber volumes are down by roughly 30%. BKDMP expert Eng. Petar Dishkov noted that these statistics were unsurprising for those familiar with the sector. He highlighted that the decline reflects a broader, worsening trend: reduced forest care has weakened the health of tree plantations and increased the risk of forest fires.

The low yield is already producing serious economic effects. Processing volumes have dropped, wood-processing enterprises are less active, and some businesses have faced bankruptcy, leading to job losses - particularly in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions. Dishkov also pointed to visible risks in the forests themselves, where fallen and drying trees threaten safety and raise the potential for future fires. Aging coppice and coniferous plantations compound these concerns.

According to Dishkov, active forest management is essential. Neglecting trees’ life cycles, whether due to pseudo-environmental policies or simple inaction, has long-term consequences. He stressed that logging, cultivation, and afforestation must follow scientific principles to ensure sustainability.

Forestry remains a significant sector in Bulgaria, employing over 67,000 people and contributing roughly 3% of the country’s GDP within the bioeconomy. Wood, as a renewable resource, must be used responsibly in line with the European Forest Strategy up to 2030.

Meanwhile, the furniture industry in Bulgaria, which relies heavily on domestic timber, produced goods worth €535 million in 2024, still below its 2021 peak. Including mattresses, total turnover reached approximately €600 million. Solid wood and wood-based furniture make up the largest share of production at 27.6%, followed by seating furniture with wooden frames at 13%, and mattresses at 8.6%.

Globally, Bulgaria ranks 56th in production volume and 40th in exports of furniture; in Europe, it ranks 26th in production and 23rd in exports. According to Prof. Dr. Vasil Zhivkov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Forestry and Forestry Board, exports remain the sector’s strong point, demonstrating that Bulgaria’s furniture industry continues to hold a competitive position within the European Union.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: timber, production, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Rising Costs and Imports Pressure Bulgaria’s Rose Sector

A pilot project is underway on the farm of rose producer Dancho Petkov in Panicherevo, aiming to test new ecological methods for weed control in organic rose cultivation

Business » Industry | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Yellow Code Issued for Severe Frost Across Northern Bulgaria on Monday

A yellow warning for extremely low temperatures will be in force on Monday across all of Northern Bulgaria, as well as in several regions south of the Balkan Mountains. Alongside northern areas, the cold alert also applies to Sofia City, Sofia Region, Kyu

Society » Environment | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 21:55

Bulgaria: Counterfeit Euros Discovered After Gas Station Employee Swaps Banknotes

A case involving counterfeit euro banknotes has been uncovered at a gas station in the town of Valchedrum, Montana region, where a young employee managed to replace genuine currency with fake bills during his shifts. The forged banknotes entered the stati

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 15:18

No Drug Price Hikes Expected in Bulgaria, Euro Transition Running Smoothly

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) recently held discussions with representatives of the Bulgarian Association of Wholesale and Retail Drug Traders (BATEDL) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria

Society » Health | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 15:09

Bulgaria Records First Case of Counterfeit Euro: How to Spot and Handle Fake Banknotes

Bulgaria has registered its first case of counterfeit euro banknotes, highlighting the challenges posed by the new currency, which remains unfamiliar to many. Some of the fake notes are of relatively high quality, making them difficult to identify, warns

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 12:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece

Business » Industry | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Faces Widespread Job Cuts Across 19 Regions, Over 3,500 Workers Affected

Bulgaria is facing widespread job cuts across 19 regions, with a total of 59 mass layoff notifications affecting 3,568 employees this year, according to the Employment Agency (EA)

Business » Industry | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Bulgaria Continues to Lead EU Industrial Output Decline

Bulgaria has recorded the largest drop in industrial production within the European Union for the fifth month in a row, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

Business » Industry | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:17

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Bulgaria Records Weakest Construction Growth as EU Sector Recovers

In October, construction production in the European Union showed a rebound after two months of decline, while Bulgaria continued to experience a contraction, according to Eurostat data.

Business » Industry | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 13:12

Grain Sector Shock: Major Bulgarian Producer Collapses Under Massive Debt

Farm Sense AD, a long-standing agribusiness company based in the Dobrudja region, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings in the Sofia City Court

Business » Industry | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria