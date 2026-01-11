Bulgaria Clears Path for 36 km of Hemus Highway - Construction Set to Begin in 2026

The Bulgarian government has taken a significant step toward completing the Hemus Highway, with construction permits now issued for approximately 36 km of the route. This development paves the way for major construction activities to commence in 2026, according to documents published in the State Gazette.

The permits, signed by outgoing Regional Minister Ivan Ivanov on December 23, 2025, and officially promulgated on January 6, 2026, cover sections 4 and 5 of the highway, which pass through the municipalities of Pleven, Lovech, Letnitsa, Suhindol, and Pavlikeni.

Section 4: Pleven – Letnitsa

The stretch from Pleven to Letnitsa spans about 28.2 km and is divided into two subsections. Subsection 4.1, 13 km in length from the end of the Pleven road junction to the start of subsection 4.2 at the Drenov junction, received its construction permit before Christmas. Both design and expropriation procedures are completed for this segment, with completion expected around 2028.

Subsection 4.2, covering 14 km from the Drenov junction to Letnitsa, received its permit in February 2025. Construction on this segment is already in advanced stages, and it is projected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Section 5: Letnitsa – Pavlikeni

Lot 5, which links Letnitsa and Pavlikeni over 23.2 km, has also received construction permits. Land expropriation and preparatory work are complete, and the permits include provisions for early implementation, allowing construction to begin even if appeals are still pending.

The early start is intended to reduce risks for drivers currently using the heavily congested Sofia–Varna road until the highway is completed. While major construction is expected to begin on these sections in 2026, exact start dates will depend on additional preparatory procedures and the availability of financing.

Progress on other sections

In October 2025, 10 km of the highway between the Boaza and Dermantsi interchanges opened to traffic. Construction continues on the next two segments totaling 36.28 km, connecting Dermantsi to the Pleven–Lovech junction.

Work toward Pleven is nearly complete, with final asphalt layers, road markings, and signage remaining. Progress is slower on the central section between Lukovit, Ugarchin, and Kalenik, covering 19.1 km.

The Hemus Highway is one of Bulgaria’s longest-planned infrastructure projects, intended to link Sofia with Varna and ease traffic congestion in Northern Bulgaria. According to forecasts from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the full highway is expected to be completed by 2030.

The planned investment for the remaining 36 km is estimated at roughly 1.1 billion leva (around €560 million).