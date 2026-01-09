Bulgaria Faces Freezing Weekend: Snow, Ice, and Plunging Temperatures Across the Country

Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country. On Saturday, rainfall is expected in the Upper Thracian Lowland and along the Black Sea coast, while the rest of Bulgaria will see snow. Northwestern regions could face icy conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds from the south will cause a brief rise in temperatures, with Saturday’s lows ranging between minus 4°C and plus 2°C, and highs from 1°-2°C in the northwest to 10°-11°C in the southeast. Sofia is forecast to reach a maximum of around 1°C, while Silistra and Razgrad will see the coldest Saturday morning at minus 4°C.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop further, with the coldest lows in Sofia, Pernik, and Smolyan reaching minus 8°C. Maximum temperatures will range from minus 1°C in Smolyan to plus 5°C along the Black Sea in Burgas. Winds will shift to the northwest and strengthen temporarily, keeping temperature fluctuations minimal. Most of the country will experience lows between minus 5°C and 0°C, while eastern coastal areas could reach up to 3°-4°C. Snowfall is expected to continue across the country on Sunday, forming a fresh snow cover.

Travelers and residents should prepare for slippery roads, icy patches in the northwest, and a sharp drop in temperatures, particularly on Sunday, as the winter weather system continues to affect Bulgaria.

