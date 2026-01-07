Bulgarian Property Market Booms: Housing Prices Up 156% Over 10 Years

Business » PROPERTIES | January 10, 2026, Saturday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Property Market Booms: Housing Prices Up 156% Over 10 Years Photo: Stella Ivanova

In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgaria was among the EU countries experiencing the strongest growth in house prices, according to Eurostat data. Across the euro area, the house price index rose by 5.1% year-on-year, while the EU overall saw a 5.5% increase. Over the same period, prices had grown by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter, reflecting steady demand throughout the region.

Bulgaria recorded a notable 15.4% annual increase in house prices for Q3 2025, placing it behind only Hungary, where prices surged by 21.1%, and Portugal, with a 17.7% rise. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, Bulgarian property prices rose by 3.8%, maintaining the same growth pace as the previous quarter.

Across the EU, only Finland reported an annual decline in housing prices during this period, down 3.1%, while 25 other member states saw growth. Quarterly comparisons reveal that prices fell in five countries, with Luxembourg (-3.1%), Finland (-2.2%) and Slovenia (-1.1%) experiencing the largest drops. Meanwhile, Latvia (+5.2%), Slovakia (+4.9%), Portugal (+4.1%), and Bulgaria (+3.8%) recorded the most significant quarterly gains.

Looking at a longer timeline, house prices have surged dramatically over the past decade. Between Q3 2015 and Q3 2025, Hungarian property values nearly tripled, rising 275%, while Bulgaria saw prices increase by 156%. Other countries with strong ten-year growth include Portugal (+169%) and Lithuania (+162%). Finland remains the only EU member state where housing prices have fallen over this period, down 2%.

Bulgaria’s housing market continues to show strong momentum, both in quarterly and annual terms, highlighting the country’s position among Europe’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, house, prices, properties

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: WCC-DB to Immediately Return Mandate and Push for New Elections

|

Bulgaria Clears Path for 36 km of Hemus Highway - Construction Set to Begin in 2026

|

2025 in Bulgaria: Driest Summer Since 1930 and Widespread Hazardous Weather

|

Bulgaria’s Long Road to the Euro: From Hyperinflation to Eurozone Membership

|

Bulgaria's Borissov: GERB Will Return the Government Mandate, Political Chaos Set to Deepen

|

Bulgaria’s Banks Are Confusing Everyone: Why Exchanging Leva for Euros Has Become a Nightmare

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Sofia Property Market Set for Price Rises in 2026 Despite Falling Transactions

Property prices in Sofia are expected to continue their upward trend in 2026, even as the number of completed transactions declines, according to real estate expert Dr. Georgi Yankov

Business » Properties | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 16:11

Bulgaria’s Mortgage Boom: Housing Loans Jump Nearly 30 Percent in A Year

Housing lending by Bulgarian banks continued to expand strongly, with mortgage loans recording particularly sharp growth

Business » Properties | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 12:11

Bulgaria’s Housing Market Soars Ahead of Euro Adoption with 15% Annual Price Increase

Bulgaria’s housing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by strong demand and limited high-quality supply

Business » Properties | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Why Bulgaria’s Rental Market Is Booming in 2025: Exclusive Insights from Imoti.com

Bulgaria’s rental housing market has entered a new phase of maturity and international visibility.

Business » Properties | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:52

Bulgaria’s Property Market Faces Shift as Euro Adoption Nears

Housing prices in Bulgaria have been increasing at a steady and often double-digit pace in recent years

Business » Properties | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

Bulgaria Sees Strong Property Price Growth, Second Only to Portugal in Europe

Bulgaria has experienced a remarkable surge in real estate prices in recent years, a trend further boosted by the country’s anticipated adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 14:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria