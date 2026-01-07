Bulgarian Property Market Booms: Housing Prices Up 156% Over 10 Years

In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgaria was among the EU countries experiencing the strongest growth in house prices, according to Eurostat data. Across the euro area, the house price index rose by 5.1% year-on-year, while the EU overall saw a 5.5% increase. Over the same period, prices had grown by 1.6% compared with the previous quarter, reflecting steady demand throughout the region.

Bulgaria recorded a notable 15.4% annual increase in house prices for Q3 2025, placing it behind only Hungary, where prices surged by 21.1%, and Portugal, with a 17.7% rise. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, Bulgarian property prices rose by 3.8%, maintaining the same growth pace as the previous quarter.

Across the EU, only Finland reported an annual decline in housing prices during this period, down 3.1%, while 25 other member states saw growth. Quarterly comparisons reveal that prices fell in five countries, with Luxembourg (-3.1%), Finland (-2.2%) and Slovenia (-1.1%) experiencing the largest drops. Meanwhile, Latvia (+5.2%), Slovakia (+4.9%), Portugal (+4.1%), and Bulgaria (+3.8%) recorded the most significant quarterly gains.

Looking at a longer timeline, house prices have surged dramatically over the past decade. Between Q3 2015 and Q3 2025, Hungarian property values nearly tripled, rising 275%, while Bulgaria saw prices increase by 156%. Other countries with strong ten-year growth include Portugal (+169%) and Lithuania (+162%). Finland remains the only EU member state where housing prices have fallen over this period, down 2%.

Bulgaria’s housing market continues to show strong momentum, both in quarterly and annual terms, highlighting the country’s position among Europe’s fastest-growing real estate markets.