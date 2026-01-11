2025 in Bulgaria: Driest Summer Since 1930 and Widespread Hazardous Weather

The year 2025 continued Bulgaria’s trend of above-average temperatures, with the country registering an annual mean roughly 1.2°C above long-term climate norms. This places it on par with 2019, though about 0.8°C cooler than the record-setting year of 2024. The summer of 2025 was particularly intense, ranking as the third hottest summer since 1930, following those of 2024 and 2012. Seasonal temperatures for winter, spring, and autumn also exceeded norms, though the deviations were more modest. Only February (–2.4°C), April (–0.3°C), May (–1.0°C), and October (–1.1°C) fell below the climate baseline.

Rainfall Patterns

Annual precipitation for the country averaged close to climate norms, but monthly variation was pronounced. The summer of 2025 emerged as the driest in nearly a century, with June, July, and September showing the largest deficits at –74%, –68%, and –67%, respectively. Other seasons experienced above-average rainfall, with October and November being the wettest months, receiving 172% and 64% more than normal. Preliminary estimates indicate total yearly precipitation reached 616 mm (l/sq.m), approximately 7% below the long-term average.

Extreme Weather and Hazards

The year saw numerous hazardous weather events affecting different regions, sometimes causing human casualties and property damage. From 16–24 February, cold waves swept through northeastern Bulgaria. On 10 April, heavy snowfall combined with strong winds left over 100 settlements in the northeast without electricity. Flash floods struck several municipalities, including Vulchedrum, Boychinovtsi, and Hayredin, on 26 April after intense rainfall.

The summer months of June through August brought widespread heat waves across the plains and semi-mountainous areas, sparing mainly the Black Sea coast. Heat waves were shorter than those in 2024 but still intense, with July being the peak month. Temperatures above 40°C were recorded at 33 to 35 meteorological stations on July 22 and 26, respectively. Notably, Sandanski and the village of Parvomay in Petrich municipality saw consecutive days of temperatures above 40°C—six and seven days in a row between July 21–27. Parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland also experienced three consecutive days above 40°C, including Radnevo (July 7–9) and Sadovo (July 25–27).

Autumn brought further extreme conditions. Between 2–8 October, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods across several regions, with the southern Black Sea coast hit hardest. The village of Elenite suffered four fatalities due to flooding, underscoring the ongoing risks of extreme precipitation events in Bulgaria.

Source: NIMH

