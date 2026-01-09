No More Anonymous Currency Swaps: Bulgarian Post Offices Enforce ID Rule

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:57
Bulgaria: No More Anonymous Currency Swaps: Bulgarian Post Offices Enforce ID Rule

Visitors to Bulgarian post offices can no longer exchange levs into euros anonymously, regardless of the amount. This was confirmed during an inspection at the Shtraklevo post office by Ruse Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov. Anyone using the free currency exchange service at “Bulgarian Posts” must present a valid ID, which is logged into the system.

Draganov, accompanied by Shtraklevo Mayor Tsvetelina Mihaylova, noted that queues of 10–15 people had formed early in the morning. The identification process slows down service, as staff have been instructed that no levs can be exchanged without an official document.

The measure, aimed at preventing money laundering, affects particularly the elderly, who often visit the village center without carrying ID. Every transaction generates a personal cash receipt, providing full traceability of funds passing through state post offices.

Residents also face cash limits that add to the complexity of transactions. Exchanges up to 1,000 leva (€511) can be completed immediately if cash is available. For amounts between 1,000 and 10,000 leva (€511–5,110), an application must be submitted, and processing can take 3–5 working days, or the individual must travel to post offices in Nikolovo, Basarbovo, or Marten. For transactions exceeding 5,000 euros (≈9,779 leva), a declaration of the source of funds is also required.

Governor Draganov emphasized that exchanges must be done in person at the post office with an ID card, warning that any offers of home visits for “assistance” are fraudulent. CCTV has been installed in post offices, and police presence has been increased to secure the funds.

Despite the new measures, Shtraklevo employees report that many households continue to pay bills in leva, indicating that the population is still adjusting to the euro.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: post offices, ID, euros, Exchange, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Rising Costs and Imports Pressure Bulgaria’s Rose Sector

A pilot project is underway on the farm of rose producer Dancho Petkov in Panicherevo, aiming to test new ecological methods for weed control in organic rose cultivation

Business » Industry | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records First Case of Counterfeit Euro: How to Spot and Handle Fake Banknotes

Bulgaria has registered its first case of counterfeit euro banknotes, highlighting the challenges posed by the new currency, which remains unfamiliar to many. Some of the fake notes are of relatively high quality, making them difficult to identify, warns

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

No Drug Price Hikes Expected in Bulgaria, Euro Transition Running Smoothly

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) recently held discussions with representatives of the Bulgarian Association of Wholesale and Retail Drug Traders (BATEDL) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria

Society » Health | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025

Timber production in Bulgaria in 2025 has fallen to record lows, according to the latest figures released by the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA). The Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP) reports that only 80% of the timber plan

Business » Industry | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Clears Path for 36 km of Hemus Highway - Construction Set to Begin in 2026

The Bulgarian government has taken a significant step toward completing the Hemus Highway, with construction permits now issued for approximately 36 km of the route

Society | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Faces Freezing Weekend: Snow, Ice, and Plunging Temperatures Across the Country

Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 17:46

Bulgaria: Citizen Complaints Lead to Fines for Unjustified Price Increases at Parking Lots

Inspections by Bulgaria’s tax authorities and the Consumer Protection Commission have revealed that many parking lots across the country have raised their prices unreasonably since January 1

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:01

Bulgaria: Displaying Old Prices in Euros During Discounts Misleads Shoppers

Consumers are being urged to exercise caution during this year’s January discount campaigns, following the introduction of new rules tied to the adoption of the euro

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 15:03

Over 1,000 Complaints Flood Bulgaria's Revenue Agency Over Unjustified Price Hikes in Three Days

From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 13:31

Bulgaria Makes Chickenpox Vaccination Mandatory

Bulgaria is set to make vaccination against chickenpox compulsory starting this July. The new ordinance on immunizations, published in today’s “State Gazette,” stipulates that the vaccine will be provided free of charge

Society » Health | January 9, 2026, Friday // 12:01

Sofia: Weekend Road Closures to Vitosha Mountain Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 11:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria