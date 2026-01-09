No More Anonymous Currency Swaps: Bulgarian Post Offices Enforce ID Rule

Visitors to Bulgarian post offices can no longer exchange levs into euros anonymously, regardless of the amount. This was confirmed during an inspection at the Shtraklevo post office by Ruse Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov. Anyone using the free currency exchange service at “Bulgarian Posts” must present a valid ID, which is logged into the system.

Draganov, accompanied by Shtraklevo Mayor Tsvetelina Mihaylova, noted that queues of 10–15 people had formed early in the morning. The identification process slows down service, as staff have been instructed that no levs can be exchanged without an official document.

The measure, aimed at preventing money laundering, affects particularly the elderly, who often visit the village center without carrying ID. Every transaction generates a personal cash receipt, providing full traceability of funds passing through state post offices.

Residents also face cash limits that add to the complexity of transactions. Exchanges up to 1,000 leva (€511) can be completed immediately if cash is available. For amounts between 1,000 and 10,000 leva (€511–5,110), an application must be submitted, and processing can take 3–5 working days, or the individual must travel to post offices in Nikolovo, Basarbovo, or Marten. For transactions exceeding 5,000 euros (≈9,779 leva), a declaration of the source of funds is also required.

Governor Draganov emphasized that exchanges must be done in person at the post office with an ID card, warning that any offers of home visits for “assistance” are fraudulent. CCTV has been installed in post offices, and police presence has been increased to secure the funds.

Despite the new measures, Shtraklevo employees report that many households continue to pay bills in leva, indicating that the population is still adjusting to the euro.