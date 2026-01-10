Italy's Meloni Urges Europe to Talk Directly with Russia to End the War in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Europe to reestablish direct communication with Russia to strengthen its position in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference on January 9, as reported by La Stampa and ANSA, Meloni emphasized that Europe’s influence on the conflict remains limited without some form of direct dialogue with the Kremlin.

Meloni aligned with French President Emmanuel Macron’s earlier view that Europe should engage Russia directly. She stressed, however, that the process must be carefully coordinated, warning against uncoordinated efforts that could be exploited by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Italian leader underscored that Europe must decide carefully who should lead any such discussions to ensure credibility and impact.

Regarding the potential reintegration of Russia into the G8, Meloni described the topic as premature. Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

The context of her remarks follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s repeated claim that European nations are the main obstacles to peace in the ongoing conflict. Meloni’s statements reflect a growing push among some EU leaders for pragmatic engagement with Moscow, aimed at creating channels for negotiation while maintaining strategic pressure on Russia.