EU Clears Historic Mercosur Deal, Reshaping Global Trade

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:16
Bulgaria: EU Clears Historic Mercosur Deal, Reshaping Global Trade

EU member states have given political approval for the long-delayed free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, clearing a key procedural hurdle after more than two decades of negotiations. The decision was taken on Friday in Brussels by EU ambassadors, with a qualified majority of the 27 member states backing the deal, representing at least 65 percent of the EU’s population.

With the Council’s approval secured, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is now in a position to formally sign the agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, potentially as early as next week. The pact, however, cannot enter into force until it receives consent from the European Parliament, and certain elements may still require ratification at national level within the EU.

Despite reaching the required majority, the agreement remains politically divisive. France, Poland, Austria, Hungary, and Ireland voted against, while Belgium abstained. Italy, which had previously expressed reservations and pushed for a delay last month, ultimately voted in favor. The outcome undermined French efforts to build a blocking minority, even as Paris signaled it would continue to oppose the deal in the next stages of the process.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed late Thursday that France would reject the agreement, saying opposition to the deal was unanimous across the country’s political spectrum. While reiterating France’s support for international trade in principle, Macron argued that the EU-Mercosur agreement was outdated, having been negotiated for too long and on foundations no longer suited to today’s economic and environmental realities.

The agreement, first intended to be signed in Brazil in December, was postponed due to resistance from several EU capitals. If ratified, it would create one of the largest free trade areas in the world, encompassing more than 700 million people across Europe and Latin America. European companies would gain preferential access to a Mercosur market of around 280 million consumers, where approximately 30,000 EU firms are already active.

Under the deal, import tariffs would be removed on more than 90 percent of traded goods, a move the European Commission says would save EU businesses billions of euros in duties each year. Key European exports expected to benefit include vehicles, machinery, aviation products, as well as wines, spirits, cheese, and other agricultural goods. Supporters also see the agreement as a way to diversify trade links amid rising US tariffs and China’s growing economic influence in Latin America.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic described the pact as the largest free trade agreement ever negotiated by the bloc, arguing it offers Europe a chance to reinforce its strategic position in an increasingly competitive global environment. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has similarly framed the agreement as a signal in defense of multilateralism, at a time of mounting trade tensions worldwide.

Agriculture remains the most sensitive issue. Farmers across several EU countries have strongly opposed the deal, warning that cheaper imports from South America could undercut domestic producers. On Thursday, protests intensified, with tractors blocking roads in Paris and parts of Germany. While tariffs would be phased out gradually, quotas would remain for competition-sensitive products such as beef, poultry, and sugar to limit market disruption.

Germany and Spain have been among the strongest backers of the agreement, arguing it would support European industries struggling with Chinese competition and trade barriers in the United States. To address agricultural concerns, EU ambassadors approved additional safeguard mechanisms allowing tighter monitoring of imports and rapid intervention if serious market disruptions occur.

In recent months, the European Commission has also introduced concessions aimed at winning over hesitant member states and calming farmer opposition. These include early access to €45 billion in Common Agricultural Policy funds from 2028, equivalent to roughly BGN 88 billion, and a freeze on the EU’s carbon border tax for fertilisers. Environmental safeguards were strengthened by making compliance with the 2016 Paris climate agreement an essential element of the pact, allowing for partial or full suspension if commitments are breached.

Friday’s approval was delivered through a written procedure, with EU capitals given until 5 p.m. to lodge objections and formalize the vote. Diplomats said changes at this stage were highly unlikely, describing the remaining steps as largely procedural. Von der Leyen is expected to travel to Latin America soon, potentially to Paraguay, to sign the agreement once Council procedures are completed.

After signing, the deal will be submitted to the European Parliament, where opposition, particularly from French representatives, is expected to be intense. Some sections of the agreement that go beyond EU trade policy would also require ratification by national parliaments. French opponents have already indicated they will focus their efforts on blocking or delaying approval at parliamentary level.

Negotiated over 25 years and repeatedly stalled, the EU-Mercosur agreement is now closer than ever to completion, even as political resistance and farmer unrest continue to cast uncertainty over its final adoption.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MERCOSUR, trade, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Property Market Booms: Housing Prices Up 156% Over 10 Years

In the third quarter of 2025, Bulgaria was among the EU countries experiencing the strongest growth in house prices, according to Eurostat data. Across the euro area, the house price index rose by 5.1% year-on-year, while the EU overall saw a 5.5% increas

Business » Properties | January 10, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Italy's Meloni Urges Europe to Talk Directly with Russia to End the War in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for Europe to reestablish direct communication with Russia to strengthen its position in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | January 9, 2026, Friday // 16:11

Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers

Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:32

Rising Desire to Reverse Brexit as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches

A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece

Business » Industry | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Serbian Opposition: EU Membership Made Bulgarians Far Wealthier Than Serbs

Serbian opposition leader Dragan Djilas has argued that EU membership has been decisive for Bulgaria’s economic progress, saying Bulgarians are now about 80 percent wealthier than Serbs because Bulgaria joined the European Union while Serbia did not.

World » Southeast Europe | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Macron Warns US Is 'Turning Away' from Allies Amid Greenland Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the United States for moving away from its traditional alliances and undermining multilateral institutions in a speech to French ambassadors on Thursday

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 10:05

Vance Warns Europe: Take Trump Seriously or Greenland Could Be at Risk

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday sharply criticized Europe for not adequately safeguarding Greenland against Russian and Chinese influence. Speaking at the White House, Vance urged European leaders to “take the president of the United States serious

World » EU | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:54

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers

Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:32

Rising Desire to Reverse Brexit as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches

A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria