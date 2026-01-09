Bulgaria's President to Give First Mandate to GERB to Form Government Next Week

Politics | January 9, 2026, Friday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President to Give First Mandate to GERB to Form Government Next Week Rumen Radev

President Rumen Radev will formally begin the constitutional procedure for forming a new government on Monday, January 12, at 10:00 a.m., by handing the first exploratory mandate to the prime minister-designate nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly, GERB. The information was confirmed by the press office of the head of state.

The move follows the resignation of the previous cabinet and is in line with Article 99, paragraph 1 of the Constitution, which obliges the president to initiate consultations and then assign a mandate to form a government. Under the Basic Law, the first mandate is always given to a candidate proposed by the largest parliamentary force.

If the nominee of GERB fails to present a proposed Council of Ministers within seven days, the president must then hand the mandate to a candidate nominated by the second-largest parliamentary group. Should this attempt also prove unsuccessful, the president is required, again within a one-week timeframe, to assign a third mandate to another parliamentary group of his choosing.

In the event that none of the exploratory mandates result in the formation of a cabinet, the Constitution provides that the president, after consultations with parliamentary groups and on the proposal of a caretaker prime minister, appoints an interim government and schedules early parliamentary elections within two months.

Before the New Year, President Radev held consultations with all parliamentary groups, signaling that the next step would be the distribution of mandates. After the Epiphany blessing of the flags and battle banners of the Bulgarian Army, he stated that he intended to proceed with the process as quickly as possible, despite the parliamentary recess, although no exact date was announced at that time.

Members of parliament were in recess from December 22 to January 10, with the first plenary sitting of the National Assembly scheduled for January 14. The handing over of the mandate on January 12 therefore comes just ahead of the resumption of parliamentary work.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, mandate, government, GERB, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026

Society | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Rising Costs and Imports Pressure Bulgaria’s Rose Sector

A pilot project is underway on the farm of rose producer Dancho Petkov in Panicherevo, aiming to test new ecological methods for weed control in organic rose cultivation

Business » Industry | January 12, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Records First Case of Counterfeit Euro: How to Spot and Handle Fake Banknotes

Bulgaria has registered its first case of counterfeit euro banknotes, highlighting the challenges posed by the new currency, which remains unfamiliar to many. Some of the fake notes are of relatively high quality, making them difficult to identify, warns

Crime | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

No Drug Price Hikes Expected in Bulgaria, Euro Transition Running Smoothly

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) recently held discussions with representatives of the Bulgarian Association of Wholesale and Retail Drug Traders (BATEDL) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria

Society » Health | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Timber Output Hit Historic Low in 2025

Timber production in Bulgaria in 2025 has fallen to record lows, according to the latest figures released by the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA). The Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry (BKDMP) reports that only 80% of the timber plan

Business » Industry | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Clears Path for 36 km of Hemus Highway - Construction Set to Begin in 2026

The Bulgarian government has taken a significant step toward completing the Hemus Highway, with construction permits now issued for approximately 36 km of the route

Society | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Without a Plan: General Warns Country Has No Clear National Strategy

Bulgaria has never established an official national strategy or doctrine, and the state appears reluctant to define long-term objectives

Politics » Defense | January 9, 2026, Friday // 11:03

Netanyahu Names Bulgarian Diplomat to Lead Trump-Backed Gaza Peace Board

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met in Jerusalem with Bulgarian diplomat and former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov, who is expected to become the on-the-ground head of a US-backed Peace Board tasked with overseeing the next stage of g

Politics » Diplomacy | January 9, 2026, Friday // 08:33

Sofia Drowns in Garbage as Collection Contracts Expire and Legal Disputes Persist

Sofia is grappling with a worsening waste management crisis as temporary measures maintain service continuity in some districts while others remain heavily affected

Politics | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:28

Bulgaria’s 'Third March' Moves Toward Party Registration Amid Dispute Over Radev’s Role

The “Third March” movement has submitted documents to the Sofia City Court seeking registration as a political party, the organization announced

Politics | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 16:17

Bulgaria Halts Army Modernization Amid Political Crisis and Extended Budget

Outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has signaled that Bulgaria’s political instability and the ongoing extended budget will force a halt in the modernization of the armed forces until a new budget is approved and recruitment of new personnel is pau

Politics » Defense | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 16:06

Bulgaria: President Radev to Hand Over First Exploratory Mandate Without Delay

Bulgaria's President, Rumen Radev, announced that he intends to hand over the first exploratory mandate to the largest parliamentary group as soon as possible, though he did not specify an exact date.

Politics | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 13:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria