Sofia: Weekend Road Closures to Vitosha Mountain Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures. Public transport will continue to operate on its regular schedule, with authorities prepared to deploy additional buses if needed to accommodate the expected influx of tourists.

The measure is intended to ensure smooth operation of public transport, allow snow removal vehicles to work effectively, and prevent road incidents or blockages. Citizens are urged to limit travel during the closure hours and to follow all temporary traffic restrictions. The municipality will monitor conditions closely and provide updates should any changes be necessary.

Weather forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology indicate that the weekend will be generally cloudy with precipitation. On Saturday, rain is expected in the Upper Thracian Lowland and along the Black Sea coast, while snow is likely in other regions. Northwestern Bulgaria may experience icy conditions. Sunday will see snowfall across the entire country, leading to a forming snow cover.

Winds on Saturday will come from the south, with temperatures rising slightly - minimums near 0°C and maximums ranging from 1°–2°C in the northwest to 10°–11°C in the southeast. By Sunday, winds will shift to the northwest and may temporarily intensify. Temperatures will remain low, with most of the country experiencing a narrow daily range between minus 5° and 0°C, and the extreme eastern regions reaching 3°–4°C.