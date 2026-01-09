Sofia: Weekend Road Closures to Vitosha Mountain Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 9, 2026, Friday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Sofia: Weekend Road Closures to Vitosha Mountain Due to Snow and Low Temperatures

The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures. Public transport will continue to operate on its regular schedule, with authorities prepared to deploy additional buses if needed to accommodate the expected influx of tourists.

The measure is intended to ensure smooth operation of public transport, allow snow removal vehicles to work effectively, and prevent road incidents or blockages. Citizens are urged to limit travel during the closure hours and to follow all temporary traffic restrictions. The municipality will monitor conditions closely and provide updates should any changes be necessary.

Weather forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology indicate that the weekend will be generally cloudy with precipitation. On Saturday, rain is expected in the Upper Thracian Lowland and along the Black Sea coast, while snow is likely in other regions. Northwestern Bulgaria may experience icy conditions. Sunday will see snowfall across the entire country, leading to a forming snow cover.

Winds on Saturday will come from the south, with temperatures rising slightly - minimums near 0°C and maximums ranging from 1°–2°C in the northwest to 10°–11°C in the southeast. By Sunday, winds will shift to the northwest and may temporarily intensify. Temperatures will remain low, with most of the country experiencing a narrow daily range between minus 5° and 0°C, and the extreme eastern regions reaching 3°–4°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vitosha, sofia, road, weather

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Freezing Weekend: Snow, Ice, and Plunging Temperatures Across the Country

Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 17:46

Bulgaria Braces for Freezing Friday with Snow, Ice and Strong Winds

Bulgaria will face harsh winter conditions on Friday, January 9, with low temperatures, snow and strong winds in several regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:40

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year,

Business » Tourism | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 15:00

Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze

Early Monday, a snowplow caught fire on Sofia’s Northern Tangent, just before the Kostinbrod junction, causing traffic to back up in the direction of Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:46

Sofia Drowns in Garbage as Collection Contracts Expire and Legal Disputes Persist

Sofia is grappling with a worsening waste management crisis as temporary measures maintain service continuity in some districts while others remain heavily affected

Politics | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:28

Sudden Winter Snap Brings Snow, Cold and Traffic Disruptions Across Bulgaria

A sharp deterioration in weather conditions hit Sofia and much of Bulgaria overnight, bringing a sudden cold snap, strong winds and snowfall

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces Freezing Weekend: Snow, Ice, and Plunging Temperatures Across the Country

Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 17:46

Road Conditions in Bulgaria Remain Challenging as Snow and Ice Persist

Following recent heavy snowfalls, road conditions across Bulgaria continue to be difficult, with winter hazards affecting travel nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria Braces for Freezing Friday with Snow, Ice and Strong Winds

Bulgaria will face harsh winter conditions on Friday, January 9, with low temperatures, snow and strong winds in several regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:40

Sudden Winter Snap Brings Snow, Cold and Traffic Disruptions Across Bulgaria

A sharp deterioration in weather conditions hit Sofia and much of Bulgaria overnight, bringing a sudden cold snap, strong winds and snowfall

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 09:12

Bulgaria Faces Sharp Weather Shift on Thursday: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Expected

Bulgaria is set for a sharp weather change on Thursday as a cold front moves across the country, bringing rain, snow, and a noticeable drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 17:25

Floodwaters Wash Away Bridge in Krumovgrad, Village Cut Off

A flood in the Krumovgrad region has caused significant damage, with a swollen river washing away a bridge in the village of Grivka, Bulgarian authorities reported

Society » Environment | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria