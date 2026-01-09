Bulgaria: Citizen Complaints Lead to Fines for Unjustified Price Increases at Parking Lots

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026
The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026
Inspections by Bulgaria’s tax authorities and the Consumer Protection Commission have revealed that many parking lots across the country have raised their prices unreasonably since January 1, coinciding with the introduction of the euro. The investigations, triggered primarily by citizen complaints, are ongoing and expected to continue over the next six months. The minimum penalty for violations is 5,000 leva (approximately €2,550).
Citizen reports have focused heavily on inflated parking fees. Tsvetislava Lakova, member of the Bulgarian Parking Commission, said that some parking facilities have raised fees by as much as 50 percent. “For this particular parking lot, which is just meters from the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly in central Sofia, we received complaints regarding the absence of euro pricing and a doubling of subscription fees,” Lakova explained to BNT.
Anna Mitova, Director of the Communication Directorate at the National Revenue Agency, added that inspections are largely guided by citizen signals and cover various sectors, including both food stores and service providers. So far, authorities have issued 70 fines related to price hikes in food items alone. Businesses are required to provide documentation detailing prices before and after January 1 within a five-day window. Failure to comply could result in fines up to 100,000 leva (roughly €51,000). In cases where multiple items have been overcharged, penalties are applied individually for each product, with the severity of the increase and other circumstances taken into account, Lakova noted.
Despite these findings, the National Revenue Agency emphasized that violations are generally limited. “No single city stands out for the highest number of infractions. Overall, businesses remain mostly compliant,” Mitova said. On average, less than 10 percent of inspected sites are found to be in breach of the regulations.
Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.
Visitors to Bulgarian post offices can no longer exchange levs into euros anonymously, regardless of the amount. This was confirmed during an inspection at the Shtraklevo post office by Ruse Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov
Consumers are being urged to exercise caution during this year’s January discount campaigns, following the introduction of new rules tied to the adoption of the euro
From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes
Bulgaria is set to make vaccination against chickenpox compulsory starting this July. The new ordinance on immunizations, published in today’s “State Gazette,” stipulates that the vaccine will be provided free of charge
The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures
