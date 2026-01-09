Bulgaria: Displaying Old Prices in Euros During Discounts Misleads Shoppers

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026
The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026
Consumers are being urged to exercise caution during this year’s January discount campaigns, following the introduction of new rules tied to the adoption of the euro, Gabriela Rumenova, founder of the online platform “We, the Consumers” (Nie Potrebitelite) explained.
Rumenova warned that some merchants are presenting the old price in euros as the basis for discounts, a practice that contravenes the Consumer Protection Act. “The law clearly states that the ‘previous price’ must be the lowest price at which a good or service was offered during at least 30 days before the discount. Since the euro has been Bulgaria’s official currency for only nine days, prices during that period were valid in leva, not euros. Converting them into euros can mislead consumers tracking price trends for future purchases,” she explained. She emphasized that during January, the proper way to display discounted prices is to show the old price in leva, while the new price must appear in both leva and euros, regardless of which currency is listed first.
Rumenova added that the early adoption of euro-first pricing by some e-shops can create confusion, especially for shoppers monitoring prices from late last year. “This may give the false impression of a significant discount. For example, if a price remains numerically the same but is now listed in euros, consumers might mistakenly believe it has been reduced, while it may actually have doubled in value when converted. Such situations can trigger inspections by authorities for potentially unjustified price increases,” she said.
To avoid confusion and comply with the rules, Rumenova reminded retailers that during the current period of dual currency display, lasting until August 8, three values must always be shown: the old price, and the new price in both leva and euros. Displaying only two values, regardless of the combination, is unacceptable. Consumers should therefore pay close attention to which price corresponds to which currency.
Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.
Visitors to Bulgarian post offices can no longer exchange levs into euros anonymously, regardless of the amount. This was confirmed during an inspection at the Shtraklevo post office by Ruse Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov
Inspections by Bulgaria’s tax authorities and the Consumer Protection Commission have revealed that many parking lots across the country have raised their prices unreasonably since January 1
From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes
Bulgaria is set to make vaccination against chickenpox compulsory starting this July. The new ordinance on immunizations, published in today’s “State Gazette,” stipulates that the vaccine will be provided free of charge
The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures
