Macron Warns US Is 'Turning Away' from Allies Amid Greenland Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the United States for moving away from its traditional alliances and undermining multilateral institutions in a speech to French ambassadors on Thursday. He warned that the world of major powers faces an increasing temptation to divide itself, highlighting concerns over the weakening effectiveness of international organizations.

Macron’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Paris and Washington following a series of provocative actions by US President Donald Trump. Among these, Trump has repeatedly suggested that the US might acquire Greenland, citing its strategic importance and framing it as vital for American national security. The White House has not ruled out military force to achieve this, prompting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK to reaffirm that Greenland belongs to Denmark and its people. Macron, however, expressed confidence that Washington would not move to violate Danish sovereignty.

Beyond Greenland, Macron addressed broader concerns over Washington’s international conduct. He cited the US suspension of participation in multiple UN agencies and other global organizations, accusing them of promoting “woke” agendas. Trump’s administration has also taken unilateral actions, including the seizure of Venezuela-linked oil tankers and the capture of Nicolás Maduro on narco-terrorism charges.

Tensions were further inflamed after Trump mocked Macron in a Wednesday address to Republican lawmakers. Trump recounted how he pressured France to triple its prescription drug prices by threatening tariffs on all French imports. According to Trump, Macron initially resisted the demand, but eventually agreed, allegedly responding, “Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200%…please don’t tell the population.” Macron and the French government have not publicly responded to the remarks.