Greek Farmers Extend Border Blockade into Second Day, Disrupting Traffic to Bulgaria

The border between Bulgaria and Greece remains heavily affected as Greek farmers continue their protests for the second consecutive day. Traffic at key crossings remains restricted, with heavy trucks unable to pass at “Kulata” and “Ilinden,” while the “Kapitan Petko Voivoda” crossing is fully closed to all vehicles.

Inside Greece, the demonstration has also caused significant disruptions, particularly around Thessaloniki and Larissa, where the largest concentrations of agricultural machinery are stationed. The farmers have declared the protest will last for 48 hours, expected to continue until tomorrow.

According to the General Directorate of Border Police (GDBP), the strike actions on Greek soil are likely to cause delays for both light and heavy vehicles at all Bulgarian-Greek crossings. As of midday yesterday, heavy trucks were barred from using the Promahon crossing in both directions. The Captain Petko Voivoda – Ormenion crossing has been closed to all motor vehicles since 8:30 a.m., while the Ilinden – Exohi border point has restricted trucks and light vehicles since 9:00 a.m.

At present, there are no reports of closures affecting other border points in the Smolyan region. Meanwhile, traffic at Bulgarian borders with Romania, Turkey, Serbia, and North Macedonia remains normal. However, strong winds have temporarily halted operations on the Oryahovo – Beket ferry platform on Bulgarian territory.

Greek media report that the nationwide 48-hour blockade involves roads, border crossings, and other transport infrastructure. Farmers’ organizations have called for a direct meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Government officials, however, have maintained that the measures already announced are final, with no additional concessions planned.