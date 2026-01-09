Vance Warns Europe: Take Trump Seriously or Greenland Could Be at Risk

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday sharply criticized Europe for not adequately safeguarding Greenland against Russian and Chinese influence. Speaking at the White House, Vance urged European leaders to “take the president of the United States seriously” regarding the Arctic island. He emphasized that if European nations do not act, the United States may have to intervene, noting Greenland’s critical role in missile defense.

Vance’s remarks come in the wake of the US military’s recent capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, after which President Donald Trump renewed his focus on Greenland. Trump has long expressed interest in owning the island outright, rather than relying solely on the 1951 treaty that permits the United States to maintain military bases there with Denmark’s consent. Trump argues that ownership provides strategic advantages that a lease or treaty cannot offer. The US currently operates the Pituffik Space Base under the treaty.

Danish and Greenlandic representatives have met with White House National Security Council officials to discuss Trump’s renewed ambitions. Danish Ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen and Greenland’s chief representative in Washington, Jacob Isbosethsen, have engaged in meetings with US lawmakers, seeking to dissuade the administration from pursuing unilateral action. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Danish officials next week, with Greenland set to participate in the discussions, emphasizing the principle of self-determination: “Nothing about Greenland without Greenland,” Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said.

The Danish government has made clear that any military attempt to seize Greenland would be met with armed resistance. A 1952 directive, confirmed as still active by Denmark’s Defence Ministry, mandates that Danish soldiers engage invading forces immediately, without awaiting orders, even if communications are disrupted. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that an attack on Greenland would mark the end of NATO, warning that “everything stops” if the United States were to invade. The Arctic Command would assess any situation to determine if it constitutes an attack, ensuring readiness for immediate military response.

Trump’s renewed Greenland focus has sparked concern across Europe. The island’s strategic value lies not only in its geographic position between the US, Europe, and Russia, but also in its vast natural resources. According to the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), Greenland holds approximately 36.1 billion tonnes of rare earth minerals, alongside deposits of graphite, lithium, and copper—resources essential for the global energy transition. Uranium reserves, although banned from mining since 2021, add a further layer of strategic significance. Hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at roughly 28.43 billion barrels of oil, though industrial extraction has not begun. The EU has recognized Greenland’s growing role in global supply chains, signing a Memorandum of Understanding in 2023 to support mineral development.

Trump’s Arctic strategy intersects with broader NATO tensions. He has publicly criticized the alliance, claiming Europe depends heavily on Washington for defense, and has pushed member states to increase spending to 5 percent of GDP from the previous 2 percent. While he asserts these increases are now being met, European leaders have repeatedly reaffirmed NATO unity and the importance of protecting Arctic territories, including Greenland. Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden have all voiced concern over unilateral US moves, emphasizing regional security and cooperation.

Historically, US interest in Greenland dates back over a century. Following the 1867 purchase of Alaska, expansionists proposed acquiring Greenland and Iceland. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark 0 million in gold for the island, but Copenhagen rejected the bid. Trump’s current push continues this legacy, intertwining strategic military concerns with Greenland’s untapped resource potential.