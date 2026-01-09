Nationwide Protests Sweep Iran as Authorities Cut Internet, Violence Mounts

World | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Nationwide Protests Sweep Iran as Authorities Cut Internet, Violence Mounts

Iran faced a dramatic escalation of unrest on Thursday, as mass demonstrations erupted across cities and rural towns following a call from the country’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi. The protests, the largest since the 2023 “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, were initially sparked by economic hardships and the collapse of the rial, now trading at roughly 1.4 million to USD1. Crowds flooded streets and chanted from windows, calling for an end to the Islamic Republic and praising the last Shah of Iran, whose son Pahlavi is now leading a symbolic push for change.

The Iranian government responded swiftly, cutting internet access and blocking international telephone calls nationwide. CloudFlare and NetBlocks confirmed the outage, attributing it to state interference, while attempts to reach Iranian landlines and mobile numbers from abroad failed. Historically, such communication blackouts have preceded intensified government crackdowns. The current wave of unrest has already left at least 45 demonstrators dead and over 2,270 arrested, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Protests erupted at 8 p.m. local time in Tehran, with thousands seen on Ayatollah Kashani Boulevard and other neighborhoods chanting slogans such as “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!” Some voiced support for the Shah, shouting, “This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!” Pahlavi called on the Iranian people to unite in their demands and appealed to European leaders and US President Donald Trump to ensure that the Iranian regime is held accountable.

Security forces reportedly responded with lethal force in multiple regions. Reports indicate fatalities among both protesters and security personnel, including five killed in an attack on a police station in Chenaran, and two Revolutionary Guard members killed in Kermanshah. Other incidents included gunfire in Lordegan, leaving two officers dead and 30 wounded. Iranian authorities have not provided a comprehensive account of casualties but are clearly taking the demonstrations seriously, with the Kayhan newspaper claiming drones would be used to monitor participants.

The unrest highlights the leadership vacuum within Iran’s opposition. Nate Swanson of the Atlantic Council noted that, despite thousands of dissidents, Iran’s security apparatus has historically suppressed transformational figures, leaving protests leaderless. Pahlavi’s intervention represents an attempt to galvanize public sentiment, but the extent of its effect remains uncertain.

International reactions have been swift. European officials expressed solidarity with demonstrators, condemning violence and urging adherence to international obligations. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned excessive force, while European Parliament President Roberta Metsola praised the courage of Iranian citizens.

US President Donald Trump reiterated his warnings that violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters would provoke a response from America, though he did not confirm plans to meet with Pahlavi. The US State Department also highlighted videos showing demonstrators publicly opposing government policies, including discarding government-subsidized goods.

The protests, now on their 11th day, have expanded nationwide, including in Kurdish regions, Tabriz, and the holy city of Mashhad. Demonstrators have shut markets and bazaars in solidarity, signaling widespread participation and frustration. Iranian officials, while imposing security measures and restricting communications, have yet to launch a full-scale crackdown, raising questions about the regime’s strategy as the unrest continues.

The demonstrations underscore deep societal tensions, as citizens confront economic hardship, political repression, and long-standing grievances against the Islamic Republic. Analysts suggest that unless addressed, the unrest could continue to escalate, posing significant challenges to both Iran’s civilian government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

