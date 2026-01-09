Road Conditions in Bulgaria Remain Challenging as Snow and Ice Persist

Following recent heavy snowfalls, road conditions across Bulgaria continue to be difficult, with winter hazards affecting travel nationwide. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has deployed 490 snowplows to clean and treat the republican road network, applying anti-icing mixtures to prevent accidents caused by low temperatures and icy surfaces.

Certain sections of the network experienced temporary closures due to drifting snow, limited visibility, and vehicles getting stuck. The Byala Slatina–Knezha stretch was closed until late last night, while traffic on the Ruse–Byala road was briefly restricted for trucks over 12 tons. Heavy snowfall also caused delays between Varna and Dobrich and led to a temporary closure between Veliko Tarnovo and Pavlikeni after a truck overturned.

RIA officials urge drivers to ensure their vehicles are winter-ready, adjust speeds to conditions, and avoid risky maneuvers such as overtaking snow removal equipment. Eng. Miroslav Tsenov, Director of the Situation Center and Traffic Management, noted that “the situation on the entire republican road network is normal for winter conditions. All maintenance companies are fully mobilized and under strict supervision, and roads are cleaned and secured for safe traffic.” He added that only the Oryahovo–Knezha road remains closed as a precaution against further accumulation of snow and stranded vehicles.

Alexander Penkov, head of department at the Situation Center, confirmed that the Troyan–Karnare route is closed to heavy goods vehicles and certain motor vehicles. Tsenov also highlighted the use of nationwide video surveillance data to monitor road clearing operations more efficiently.

Experts warn of the persistent danger of black ice, particularly after sub-zero temperatures and snowfall. Ventsislav Angelov, director of the Regional Road Administration in Veliko Tarnovo, explained that black ice is a thin, nearly invisible layer of ice resembling wet asphalt, which significantly reduces traction and increases the risk of skidding, especially on curves and during braking. Formation typically occurs when moisture freezes around zero degrees Celsius.

Currently, road surfaces are being sanded, and authorities are closely monitoring northern slopes such as the Republic Pass, where black ice frequently forms. In the Pleven region, strong winds following snowfall have caused snow drifts, adding to the challenges for drivers.

Authorities emphasize that while conditions are passable, caution is essential, and vehicles must be properly equipped for winter travel.