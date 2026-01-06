Netanyahu Names Bulgarian Diplomat to Lead Trump-Backed Gaza Peace Board

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met in Jerusalem with Bulgarian diplomat and former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov, who is expected to become the on-the-ground head of a US-backed Peace Board tasked with overseeing the next stage of governance and security in Gaza, according to media reports cited by Agence France-Presse.

Mladenov served as the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process between early 2015 and the end of 2020. Before that, he was Bulgaria’s defence and foreign minister and also held the post of UN envoy to Iraq. During his UN tenure, he was frequently involved in efforts to reduce tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu’s office said that Mladenov has been designated as director-general of the Gaza Peace Board, a transitional body envisaged under US President Donald Trump’s plan for the war-ravaged Palestinian territory. The statement stressed that Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s position that Hamas must be disarmed and that Gaza must be fully demilitarized, in line with Trump’s proposed 20-point framework.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also held talks with Mladenov, though his office did not provide further details about the discussion.

Under Trump’s proposal, Gaza would be administered by a temporary, technocratic and politically neutral Palestinian committee operating under the supervision of the Peace Board. The council itself is expected to function as the main international body guiding the implementation of the ceasefire’s second and more complex phase.

According to Axios, citing US officials and sources familiar with the plan, Trump is expected to formally announce the composition of the Peace Board next week. The council is reportedly set to include around 15 global leaders, with countries such as Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey expected to take part. Mladenov would act as the board’s day-to-day administrator in Gaza.

A senior US official, speaking anonymously due to the lack of a formal announcement, confirmed that Mladenov is the Trump administration’s choice to manage operations on the ground. While there has been no official confirmation from Washington, Netanyahu’s announcement is seen as a significant step forward for a peace initiative that has remained largely stalled since the ceasefire took effect.

The first phase of the truce, which began on October 10, largely halted large-scale fighting and enabled the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for hundreds of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. However, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement.

The second phase is expected to involve a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an International Stabilization Force, and the launch of reconstruction efforts. Some US officials have expressed concern that both Israel and Hamas are delaying this stage.

Tensions remain high. Hamas has not returned the body of one Israeli hostage, a police officer killed during the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war. At the same time, continued Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 400 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Israel says the attacks were in response to ceasefire violations, while Palestinian officials report that many of those killed were civilians.

During a meeting in Cairo on Thursday, Egyptian and European Union leaders renewed calls for the deployment of an international stabilization force to help enforce the ceasefire. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the situation in Gaza remains “extremely severe,” accusing Hamas of refusing to disarm and blocking progress, while also criticizing Israel for restricting international NGOs and undermining humanitarian access.

Separately, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned that pressure on UNRWA could leave a serious gap in essential services. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that if the agency is forced to halt operations in Gaza or the West Bank, there is no alternative body with the capacity or local trust to provide healthcare, education and social support. Speaking in Ankara, Lazzarini cautioned that such a scenario would create a “huge vacuum” at a time when humanitarian needs are already acute.