'We’re Hitting Land Now': Trump Escalates Drug War, Mexico Rejects US Pressure

US President Donald Trump signaled that Washington is preparing to broaden its crackdown on drug cartels by extending operations onto land, following what he described as major success in disrupting maritime drug trafficking routes.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said US authorities have already stopped the vast majority of narcotics entering by sea. “We’ve knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water,” he said, adding that the next phase would focus on land-based actions targeting cartel networks.

Trump again voiced strong criticism of the situation in Mexico, claiming that criminal organizations have effectively taken control of the country. He described the situation as deeply troubling, saying it was “very sad” to see how Mexico has changed under cartel influence.

Earlier in the week, Trump revealed that he had discussed the idea of US military support with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as part of efforts to combat organized crime. He stressed that Mexico must take decisive action, stating that the country “has to get their act together.”

These remarks prompted a firm reaction from Sheinbaum, who rejected any suggestion of foreign intervention and reaffirmed Mexico’s sovereignty. Her response came amid heightened regional tensions following a recent US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, according to reporting by The Hill.

Speaking on Monday, Sheinbaum said Mexico “categorically rejects” interference in the internal affairs of other states. She argued that Latin America’s history clearly shows that intervention has never delivered democracy, prosperity, or long-term stability.

She emphasized that nations must determine their own political futures, saying that only citizens themselves can shape their path, control their natural resources, and freely choose their system of government. She added that international law clearly establishes respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination as non-negotiable principles.

Sheinbaum also highlighted existing cooperation between Mexico and the United States in tackling drug trafficking, noting that joint efforts aim to prevent fentanyl and other narcotics from reaching communities, particularly young people. She stressed that Mexico does not want drugs harming youth anywhere, whether in the US, Mexico, or elsewhere, and said her government is acting responsibly and decisively.

At the same time, she pointed to what she described as shared responsibility for the violence linked to organized crime. According to Sheinbaum, key factors include the illegal flow of high-powered weapons from the United States into Mexico, as well as the scale of drug consumption north of the border.

She added that criminal groups involved in drug distribution and money laundering on both sides of the border must be confronted with equal determination. Concluding her remarks, Sheinbaum reaffirmed that Mexico is a free, independent, and sovereign nation, insisting that while cooperation is welcome, subordination and intervention are not.