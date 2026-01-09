Bulgaria Braces for Freezing Friday with Snow, Ice and Strong Winds
Bulgaria will face harsh winter conditions on Friday, January 9, with low temperatures, snow and strong winds in several regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Cold morning, clouds increasing later
The day will begin mostly sunny but distinctly cold across the country. After midday, cloud cover will start to increase from the west and northwest. Winds will gradually weaken, and in Eastern Bulgaria they will shift to a southwesterly direction. Morning temperatures will range from minus 8 to minus 3 degrees Celsius, with Sofia around minus 8. Daytime highs will vary significantly, reaching only 0 to 1 degrees in Northeastern Bulgaria, while parts of southern regions may see up to 7 or 8 degrees. In the capital, maximum temperatures will be close to 2 degrees.
Rain and snow expected overnight
During the night into Saturday, a new wave of precipitation will move in from the northwest. Rain and snow are both expected, and in Northwestern Bulgaria there will be a risk of icy conditions, increasing the likelihood of hazardous travel.
Mountain conditions remain severe
In the mountainous areas, cloudiness will be variable, becoming more pronounced in the evening over the Western Balkan range, Vitosha and Rila. Snowfall is expected in some locations. Winds will be strong to stormy from the northwest, gradually weakening and turning west to southwest. Temperatures will remain low, with around 1 degree at 1,200 meters and approximately minus 6 degrees at 2,000 meters altitude.
Black Sea coast calmer but windy
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay mostly sunny. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow during the day, easing toward evening and shifting to a south-southwesterly direction. Air temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees. Sea water temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.
