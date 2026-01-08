Fewer Than Half of Bulgarians Support the Euro, Campaign Launch Was Delayed, Says PanEuropa Chairwoman

With the start of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completed its formal integration into the EU and adopted the single European currency, the euro, Gergana Passy, chairwoman of "PanEuropa Bulgaria", noted during a discussion on the priorities of the Cypriot presidency, BTA reported.

Passy described the Cypriot presidency as “very special” and highlighted the broader significance of this moment for Bulgaria and Europe.

Citing Eurobarometer data, she pointed out that less than 50% of Bulgarians support the euro. Passy emphasized that the public information campaign was both delayed and below standard. She stressed that the era of broad consensus is over, and future consensus-building in Bulgaria, and perhaps elsewhere in Europe, will require more focused efforts, guided by dialogue. “If we had to choose one word to define democracy, it would be conversation,” she remarked.

The discussion was organized by "PanEuropa Bulgaria," an international NGO promoting a united, peaceful, and politically integrated Europe. The event was held in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Bulgaria, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Atlantic Reserve Officers’ Union.

Cyprus began its six-month EU Council presidency for the second time on January 1, under the motto “Open to the world.” The program emphasizes the need for European autonomy and cooperation, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Key priorities include ensuring EU independence in defense, energy, and trade, strengthening competitiveness, advancing the green transition, fostering digitalization, and supporting social cohesion, BTA reported.