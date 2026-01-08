Gen Z Disillusioned as Nepal’s Caretaker Government Fails to Deliver Promised Reforms

World | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Gen Z Disillusioned as Nepal’s Caretaker Government Fails to Deliver Promised Reforms

The wave of youth-led protests in Nepal has left many Generation Z participants frustrated, with hopes of rapid political change unfulfilled, the Associated Press reports.

The demonstrations in Kathmandu, which erupted on September 8, 2025, turned violent, resulting in 76 deaths and over 2,300 injuries. They concluded with the appointment of Sushila Karki, a former Supreme Court judge, as caretaker prime minister. Karki pledged to hold new parliamentary elections in March 2026. However, the caretaker administration has since faced criticism from protesters who expected swift reforms.

I regret joining the protests because the government we brought to power has achieved nothing. It has failed us,” said a 22-year-old protester who lost a leg during the clashes. “Corruption should have ended, and those who fired on demonstrators should have been punished, but neither happened,” he added.

Despite promises, the caretaker government has made little progress in investigating major corruption scandals involving key political figures. This has fueled disillusionment among young activists who feel their demands have been ignored.

Among Nepal’s youth, a range of proposals has emerged, from directly electing the prime minister to repealing the current constitution and prosecuting corrupt politicians. Yet there is no unified leadership or organization representing Generation Z, with multiple individuals claiming to speak for the movement. Analysts note that this lack of clarity has become a major obstacle to effective political change.

The confusion in Nepal today stems from the absence of clear demands and a strategy among Gen Z groups about what should happen after the government fell,” said Abeeral Thapa, dean of the Polygon College of Journalism and Mass Communication in Kathmandu.

Some activists are now opposing the planned March elections, calling instead for immediate anti-corruption measures and the arrest of implicated politicians. Others remain hopeful that new lawmakers elected in March could implement these reforms.

The caretaker government faces structural limitations in meeting all the protesters’ expectations. Upon her appointment, Karki emphasized that organizing parliamentary elections was the administration’s primary duty. Thapa points out that Nepal’s constitution does not explicitly define procedures for a caretaker government, stating only that the president’s primary responsibility is to uphold and protect the constitution.

The protests were poorly planned from the outset. They began with calls to fight corruption and lift the social media ban,” Thapa said. “But after the previous government collapsed, the movement shifted direction, and the original demands became muddled.”

Whether the elections promised for March 2026 will take place remains uncertain. Thapa observes, however, that in the absence of alternatives, they appear to be the only viable path forward for addressing the country’s political crisis.

Tags: gen-z, Nepal, protests, government

