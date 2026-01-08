Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers
Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.
The system targets short-term visitors from countries outside the European Union. At checkpoints with Turkey, Serbia, and North Macedonia, authorities are now collecting both biographical information and biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition.
Outgoing Interior Minister Daniel Mitov explained that this initiative is part of a broader, phased rollout of a centralized European system to register the entry and exit of third-country nationals across the Schengen area. He emphasized that border staff are well-trained to handle the system, adding that any minor initial issues are normal during the introduction of new technology and should not cause major delays.
The system aims to streamline border controls while enhancing security, ensuring compliance with Schengen regulations, and providing consistent data for EU authorities. Mitov reassured travelers that despite initial adjustments, the implementation should not significantly impact waiting times at the borders.
Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low
In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999
Rising Desire to Reverse Brexit as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches
A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58
Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe
French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées
Eurozone Inflation Returns to ECB Target at 2%
Annual inflation in the euro area eased to 2% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, in line with expectations, according to preliminary figures released by Eurostat.
Trump Floats Military Option for Greenland as Europe Pushes Back
US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year
The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash