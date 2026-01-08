Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers

Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.

The system targets short-term visitors from countries outside the European Union. At checkpoints with Turkey, Serbia, and North Macedonia, authorities are now collecting both biographical information and biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition.

Outgoing Interior Minister Daniel Mitov explained that this initiative is part of a broader, phased rollout of a centralized European system to register the entry and exit of third-country nationals across the Schengen area. He emphasized that border staff are well-trained to handle the system, adding that any minor initial issues are normal during the introduction of new technology and should not cause major delays.

The system aims to streamline border controls while enhancing security, ensuring compliance with Schengen regulations, and providing consistent data for EU authorities. Mitov reassured travelers that despite initial adjustments, the implementation should not significantly impact waiting times at the borders.