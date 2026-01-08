Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

U.S. Travel Advisory: Bulgaria a Secure and Underrated European Gem
The U.S. State Department has rated Bulgaria as one of the safest destinations for travelers in Europe, assigning it a Level 1 status, the lowest risk category
In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999. This represents a slight decrease from October’s 6.4%, according to Eurostat data. Across the broader European Union, unemployment remained stable at 6.0% for the fifth consecutive month.
Among EU member states, Spain reported the highest unemployment in November at 10.4%, followed by Finland at 10.1%, Sweden at 9.0%, and Greece at 8.2%. The lowest rates were seen in Malta at 3.1%, Poland at 3.2%, and the Czech Republic at 3.2%. Bulgaria’s unemployment continued its downward trend, reaching 3.5% in November 2025, down from 3.6% in October and 4.0% a year earlier. Only Malta, the Czech Republic, and Poland reported lower rates within the EU.
In absolute numbers, Eurostat reports that 13.225 million people across the EU were unemployed in November 2025, of whom 10.937 million were in the eurozone. This represents a decrease of 97,000 across the EU compared to October and 71,000 in the eurozone. However, compared to November 2024, the total number of unemployed Europeans rose by 416,000, with 253,000 more within the eurozone. In Bulgaria, the unemployed population fell to 104,000 in November 2025 from 108,000 the previous month, and down from 121,000 a year earlier.
Youth unemployment, for people under 25, also showed a slight decline across Europe. In the EU, it fell to 15.1% from 15.2% in October, while in the eurozone it dropped to 14.6% from 14.8%. In Bulgaria, the youth unemployment rate decreased to 12.6% from 13.2% in October, though it remains higher than the 9.8% recorded in November 2024.
Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.
A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58
French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées
Annual inflation in the euro area eased to 2% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, in line with expectations, according to preliminary figures released by Eurostat.
US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.
The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence