Varna to Budapest: New Direct Flights Launch for Summer 2026

Wizz Air has announced a new direct connection between Varna and Budapest, set to begin on June 8, 2026. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, and tickets are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, starting at 29.99 euros (approximately 58 BGN). This fare includes the administrative fee and a small cabin bag (maximum dimensions 40x30x20 cm), while checked luggage and larger items carry additional fees.

The new route is part of Wizz Air’s ongoing expansion in Budapest, where the airline is adding a new aircraft to its base to meet increasing passenger demand. The launch also aligns with the airline’s broader strategy to grow its Bulgarian airport network, offering travelers more options for affordable and convenient connections for both leisure and business trips. With this addition, Varna will be linked by 16 routes to nine countries, further strengthening its connectivity.

Budapest, often called the "Pearl of the Danube," combines historical grandeur with modern city life. Visitors can admire the iconic Parliament building, stroll across the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, and enjoy panoramic views from Buda Castle and the Fisherman’s Bastion. The city is also renowned for its spa culture, with the Széchenyi and Gellért thermal baths providing memorable relaxation experiences. Budapest’s vibrant nightlife, including its famous ruin bars, and its culinary offerings, from traditional goulash to Tokaj wine, make it an attractive destination for travelers from Bulgaria.

Gabriele Imperiale, Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, highlighted the benefits of the new route: "This direct connection to Budapest will not only bring advantages to passengers but also support the region by attracting more tourists to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and facilitating business with neighboring markets. The Monday and Friday schedule is designed to meet demand for weekend and business travel, and we expect the combination of convenient timing and competitive fares to make this route one of Varna’s most popular during the summer season."