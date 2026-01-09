Over 1,000 Complaints Flood Bulgaria's Revenue Agency Over Unjustified Price Hikes in Three Days

From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes, Deputy Executive Director Evgeni Nankov told bTV.

These reports cover a wide range of sectors, with the majority concerning food products, intercity bus fares, school and workplace canteens, and parking fees. The NRA has announced that inspections will also be carried out at bus stations to verify these claims.

Annual winter inspections in ski resorts began on the same day, aiming to ensure compliance across tourist areas. Nankov emphasized that fines for violations are significant, starting at 5,000 leva (approximately EUR 2,550) for a first offense.

Some of the received complaints related to Christmas and New Year promotions, but Nankov clarified that no violations were found in these cases, as the products were actually discounted rather than inflated.

Citizens can submit reports to the NRA via phone, email, or in person. Among other issues, there have also been reports of merchants refusing to accept 200-euro banknotes (around 390 leva).