Over 1,000 Complaints Flood Bulgaria's Revenue Agency Over Unjustified Price Hikes in Three Days

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026
The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026
From Monday to Wednesday this week, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) received more than 1,000 complaints regarding unjustified price hikes, Deputy Executive Director Evgeni Nankov told bTV.
These reports cover a wide range of sectors, with the majority concerning food products, intercity bus fares, school and workplace canteens, and parking fees. The NRA has announced that inspections will also be carried out at bus stations to verify these claims.
Annual winter inspections in ski resorts began on the same day, aiming to ensure compliance across tourist areas. Nankov emphasized that fines for violations are significant, starting at 5,000 leva (approximately EUR 2,550) for a first offense.
Some of the received complaints related to Christmas and New Year promotions, but Nankov clarified that no violations were found in these cases, as the products were actually discounted rather than inflated.
Citizens can submit reports to the NRA via phone, email, or in person. Among other issues, there have also been reports of merchants refusing to accept 200-euro banknotes (around 390 leva).
Bulgaria is set for a cold and wet weekend on January 10-11, 2026, with widespread cloud cover and precipitation across the country.
Visitors to Bulgarian post offices can no longer exchange levs into euros anonymously, regardless of the amount. This was confirmed during an inspection at the Shtraklevo post office by Ruse Regional Governor Dragomir Draganov
Inspections by Bulgaria’s tax authorities and the Consumer Protection Commission have revealed that many parking lots across the country have raised their prices unreasonably since January 1
Consumers are being urged to exercise caution during this year’s January discount campaigns, following the introduction of new rules tied to the adoption of the euro
Bulgaria is set to make vaccination against chickenpox compulsory starting this July. The new ordinance on immunizations, published in today’s “State Gazette,” stipulates that the vaccine will be provided free of charge
The Sofia Municipality has announced that roads leading to Aleko Chalet and Zlatnite Mostove will be temporarily closed on weekends from 10:00 to 15:00 due to anticipated snowfall and very low temperatures
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence