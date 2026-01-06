Bulgaria Without a Plan: General Warns Country Has No Clear National Strategy

Bulgaria to Invest Nearly 310 Million Euros in Enterprise Modernization in 2026
The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) plans to allocate close to 310 million euros for the technological modernization and renewal of Bulgarian businesses in 2026
Bulgaria has never established an official national strategy or doctrine, and the state appears reluctant to define long-term objectives, said former head of the Military Academy “Georgi Stoykov Rakovski,” Major General Grudi Angelov, during an interview on NOVA NEWS.
Gen. Angelov stressed that the country lacks a clearly articulated vision capable of uniting society. “The last short-term milestone was joining the eurozone. What comes next to push Bulgaria forward? Does such a goal even exist?” he asked. He also noted that political parties in Bulgaria operate more like corporate entities, without a solid ideological foundation.
Addressing recent government announcements regarding the absence of a budget and the postponement of army modernization projects, including the delay of 3D radar initiatives, Gen. Angelov highlighted that Bulgaria could access roughly €3 billion (around BGN 5.9 billion) in European funding for defense. These funds, he said, would not affect the national budget deficit, as they are allocated by the European Commission.
He criticized Bulgaria’s approach to acquiring F-16 fighter jets as overly optimistic. “We purchased the latest model of the aircraft, yet we lack sufficient trained pilots and the necessary infrastructure for their preparation,” he said. Currently, only five pilots are certified to operate the F-16 Block 70, while eight jets in service require at least ten pilots for effective deployment.
Gen. Angelov also noted that Bulgaria lacks the proper training facilities for a new generation of pilots. While the aviation school in Dolna Mitropolia has been reestablished, it continues to focus on training for older aircraft systems rather than the modern F-16 platform.
