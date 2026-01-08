Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées. The demonstration was triggered by concerns over a free trade agreement the European Union is set to sign with the South American Mercosur bloc, as well as complaints about how the government is handling a recent outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The protesters bypassed police checkpoints early in the morning to reach central Paris. Stéphane Pelletier, deputy president of the rightwing Coordination Rurale union in Vienne, described the mood among farmers as one of “resentment and despair,” saying they feel abandoned in favor of other industries like aerospace and automobiles.

The French government responded sharply, calling the blockade “illegal” and warning that authorities would not tolerate such actions. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told France Info Radio that obstructing motorways or assembling near the National Assembly carries legal consequences.

The protests follow recent efforts by the European Commission to ease tensions with farmers. Measures include the early release of €45 billion in EU subsidies and reduced import duties on certain fertilizers. However, many farmers remain unconvinced, fearing that Mercosur imports from Brazil and other South American countries will undercut domestic prices.

The trade agreement, supported by Germany, Spain, and reportedly Italy, is expected to create the world’s largest free-trade area and boost EU exports of vehicles, machinery, wine, and spirits to Latin America. Approval is anticipated in a vote on Friday, even without French backing.

In addition to Paris, around 40 farm vehicles blocked access to a fuel depot near Bordeaux, while previous protests have seen roads blocked and manure dumped in front of government offices to pressure officials. Belgian farmers also staged similar actions in December, bringing roughly 1,000 tractors to Brussels in opposition to the same trade deal.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, French, farmers

Related Articles:

Greek Farmers Extend Border Blockade into Second Day, Disrupting Traffic to Bulgaria

The border between Bulgaria and Greece remains heavily affected as Greek farmers continue their protests for the second consecutive day

Society | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:16

French Cinema Legend Brigitte Bardot Passes Away at the Age of 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French film star, singer and later animal rights campaigner who rose to global fame in the 1950s and became one of the defining cultural icons of her era, has died at the age of 91

Society » Obituaries | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:26

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Thousands Flood Sofia Center, Call for Machine Voting and Free Elections

Thousands of people gathered in central Sofia on Thursday evening for a protest calling for fair and free elections. The rally was announced a day earlier by the leader of “We Continue the Change,” Asen Vassilev, and took place in the area around the Tria

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 09:30

Bulgaria: Mass Protests Resume in Sofia and At Least Nine Other Cities (LIVE FEED)

The opposition coalition “We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) is testing whether the momentum of public demonstrations can be sustained even after the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 18:22

Sofia Police Deploy 20 Checkpoints Ahead of Tonight's Protest in the City Center

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has finalized its security arrangements ahead of tonight’s large protest in the so-called Triangle of Power in central Sofia, according to the director of the capital’s police

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Falls to 3.5% in November, Eurozone Hits Seven-Month Low

In November 2025, the unemployment rate across the eurozone dropped to 6.3%, marking a seven-month low and edging close to the historic record of 6.2% recorded shortly before the euro’s introduction in January 1999

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria Begins EU Entry-Exit System for Non-Schengen Travelers

Bulgaria has begun operating a new system to monitor travelers from non-EU countries at its external borders, now in its second day of implementation.

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:32

Rising Desire to Reverse Brexit as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches

A majority of British citizens would support rejoining the European Union if given the opportunity, a new survey indicates. According to a nationally representative online poll conducted by Deltapoll among 1,997 adults between December 16 and 18, 2025, 58

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 13:00

Eurozone Inflation Returns to ECB Target at 2%

Annual inflation in the euro area eased to 2% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, in line with expectations, according to preliminary figures released by Eurostat.

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 09:00

Trump Floats Military Option for Greenland as Europe Pushes Back

US President Donald Trump is weighing a range of options to bring Greenland under American control, including the possible use of military force, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

World » EU | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00

Digital Euro Moves Closer: First Unmanned Rollout Planned for Next Year

The first practical phase of the digital euro is expected to begin next year through an initial unmanned rollout, marking a key step toward the creation of a European digital currency designed to complement cash

World » EU | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria