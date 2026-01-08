Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

Greek Farmers Extend Border Blockade into Second Day, Disrupting Traffic to Bulgaria
The border between Bulgaria and Greece remains heavily affected as Greek farmers continue their protests for the second consecutive day
French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées. The demonstration was triggered by concerns over a free trade agreement the European Union is set to sign with the South American Mercosur bloc, as well as complaints about how the government is handling a recent outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle.
The protesters bypassed police checkpoints early in the morning to reach central Paris. Stéphane Pelletier, deputy president of the rightwing Coordination Rurale union in Vienne, described the mood among farmers as one of “resentment and despair,” saying they feel abandoned in favor of other industries like aerospace and automobiles.
The French government responded sharply, calling the blockade “illegal” and warning that authorities would not tolerate such actions. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told France Info Radio that obstructing motorways or assembling near the National Assembly carries legal consequences.
The protests follow recent efforts by the European Commission to ease tensions with farmers. Measures include the early release of €45 billion in EU subsidies and reduced import duties on certain fertilizers. However, many farmers remain unconvinced, fearing that Mercosur imports from Brazil and other South American countries will undercut domestic prices.
The trade agreement, supported by Germany, Spain, and reportedly Italy, is expected to create the world’s largest free-trade area and boost EU exports of vehicles, machinery, wine, and spirits to Latin America. Approval is anticipated in a vote on Friday, even without French backing.
In addition to Paris, around 40 farm vehicles blocked access to a fuel depot near Bordeaux, while previous protests have seen roads blocked and manure dumped in front of government offices to pressure officials. Belgian farmers also staged similar actions in December, bringing roughly 1,000 tractors to Brussels in opposition to the same trade deal.
