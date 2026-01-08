Bulgaria Opens Doors to Digital Nomads with New One-Year Visa

Bulgaria has officially introduced a visa programme for digital nomads, allowing foreigners to live and work in the country for extended periods. The new residence permits are valid for one year and can be renewed for additional terms, Euronews reports.

The visas are aimed at nationals from countries outside the European Union and the European Economic Area. To participate, applicants must first secure a long-term Type D visa from a Bulgarian embassy or consulate in their home country. After arriving in Bulgaria, they have 14 days to submit an application for a residence permit under the Digital Nomad Visa programme.

Applicants are required to provide documentation demonstrating a clean criminal record, valid health insurance, and proof of accommodation at a Bulgarian address. In addition, they must show evidence of an annual income of at least 50 times Bulgaria’s monthly minimum wage, which equates to roughly BGN 60,000 or about EUR 31,000.