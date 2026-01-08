Bulgaria Opens Doors to Digital Nomads with New One-Year Visa
Bulgaria has officially introduced a visa programme for digital nomads, allowing foreigners to live and work in the country for extended periods. The new residence permits are valid for one year and can be renewed for additional terms, Euronews reports.
The visas are aimed at nationals from countries outside the European Union and the European Economic Area. To participate, applicants must first secure a long-term Type D visa from a Bulgarian embassy or consulate in their home country. After arriving in Bulgaria, they have 14 days to submit an application for a residence permit under the Digital Nomad Visa programme.
Applicants are required to provide documentation demonstrating a clean criminal record, valid health insurance, and proof of accommodation at a Bulgarian address. In addition, they must show evidence of an annual income of at least 50 times Bulgaria’s monthly minimum wage, which equates to roughly BGN 60,000 or about EUR 31,000.
Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street
Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year,
Varna to Budapest: New Direct Flights Launch for Summer 2026
Wizz Air has announced a new direct connection between Varna and Budapest, set to begin on June 8, 2026. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, and tickets are already available on the airline’s website and mobile app, starting at
September Emerges as Europe’s New Favorite Month for Holidays in 2026
As summer temperatures soar across Europe, tourists are increasingly looking to avoid the peak months, opting for quieter, more affordable travel periods.
Bulgarian Travelers Face Higher Fees as Greek Highway Tolls Rise in 2026
Greece has ushered in 2026 with higher toll fees on its northern highways, a change that will directly affect thousands of Bulgarian travelers crossing the border at Kulata en route to Thessaloniki and other destinations
Sofia Second Most Affordable European Destination for Short City Breaks
The British online publication The Independent has released its ranking of the ten most attractive and affordable destinations in Europe for short city breaks in 2026.
Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026
Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026