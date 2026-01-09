Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze

Early Monday, a snowplow caught fire on Sofia’s Northern Tangent, just before the Kostinbrod junction, causing traffic to back up in the direction of Burgas. Eyewitnesses shared footage in the “Crashes in Sofia” Facebook group. Authorities reported no casualties, and the Sofia Police reminded residents to avoid driving unless necessary due to hazardous winter road conditions.

In addition to the snowplow incident, video circulated showing a trolleybus accident on Vasil Levski Boulevard. To manage the growing risks, traffic police and additional SDVR units have been deployed to assist stranded motorists and restore traffic flow. The burned snowplow was safely removed near the village of Voluyak.

The Sofia Municipality has mobilized 109 snowplows for a second anti-icing treatment across the city, with nearly 100 additional units on standby. The director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Nikolay Nedelkov, reported that the first treatment focused on public transport routes overnight, starting around 03:00–04:00, and operations resumed on main streets and boulevards by 08:00. Inner-neighborhood streets, public transport stops, and bike paths are also being cleared, and once snowfall ceases, equipment will move to smaller streets.

Public transport has been largely restored under winter conditions. Trolleybus lines 1 and 5, bus lines 74, 77, 82, 86, and 101, as well as tram line 6, are back in operation. Emergency municipal teams continue patrolling for fallen branches and other hazards.

In the Vitosha Nature Park, crews have been sanding roads and clearing snow in the Dragalevtsi district near Aleko Hut and in the Boyana district around Zlatni Mostove, ensuring safer conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.