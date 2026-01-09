Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze

Society » INCIDENTS | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze @BGNES

Early Monday, a snowplow caught fire on Sofia’s Northern Tangent, just before the Kostinbrod junction, causing traffic to back up in the direction of Burgas. Eyewitnesses shared footage in the “Crashes in Sofia” Facebook group. Authorities reported no casualties, and the Sofia Police reminded residents to avoid driving unless necessary due to hazardous winter road conditions.

In addition to the snowplow incident, video circulated showing a trolleybus accident on Vasil Levski Boulevard. To manage the growing risks, traffic police and additional SDVR units have been deployed to assist stranded motorists and restore traffic flow. The burned snowplow was safely removed near the village of Voluyak.

The Sofia Municipality has mobilized 109 snowplows for a second anti-icing treatment across the city, with nearly 100 additional units on standby. The director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Nikolay Nedelkov, reported that the first treatment focused on public transport routes overnight, starting around 03:00–04:00, and operations resumed on main streets and boulevards by 08:00. Inner-neighborhood streets, public transport stops, and bike paths are also being cleared, and once snowfall ceases, equipment will move to smaller streets.

Public transport has been largely restored under winter conditions. Trolleybus lines 1 and 5, bus lines 74, 77, 82, 86, and 101, as well as tram line 6, are back in operation. Emergency municipal teams continue patrolling for fallen branches and other hazards.

In the Vitosha Nature Park, crews have been sanding roads and clearing snow in the Dragalevtsi district near Aleko Hut and in the Boyana district around Zlatni Mostove, ensuring safer conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, fire, sofia

Related Articles:

Road Conditions in Bulgaria Remain Challenging as Snow and Ice Persist

Following recent heavy snowfalls, road conditions across Bulgaria continue to be difficult, with winter hazards affecting travel nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:00

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard Ranks 41st Globally as Bulgaria’s Most Expensive Shopping Street

Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard continues to hold its status as Bulgaria’s most expensive shopping street, with average rents reaching 726 euros per square meter per year,

Business » Tourism | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 15:00

Sofia Drowns in Garbage as Collection Contracts Expire and Legal Disputes Persist

Sofia is grappling with a worsening waste management crisis as temporary measures maintain service continuity in some districts while others remain heavily affected

Politics | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:28

Sudden Winter Snap Brings Snow, Cold and Traffic Disruptions Across Bulgaria

A sharp deterioration in weather conditions hit Sofia and much of Bulgaria overnight, bringing a sudden cold snap, strong winds and snowfall

Society » Environment | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 09:12

Sofia Property Market Set for Price Rises in 2026 Despite Falling Transactions

Property prices in Sofia are expected to continue their upward trend in 2026, even as the number of completed transactions declines, according to real estate expert Dr. Georgi Yankov

Business » Properties | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 16:11

Sofia Cracks Down on Unjustified School Meal Price Hikes

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has strongly criticized recent experiments with school meal pricing, calling them unacceptable and emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency

Society » Education | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 11:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria Demands Shipowner Reimburse €270,000 for Stranded Tanker Kairos Operation

Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration has formally demanded that the owner of the oil tanker Kairos reimburse the state for all costs associated with the vessel’s removal from Bulgarian waters, totaling 270,371 euros

Society » Incidents | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 11:47

Deadly Storms Sweep Sofia and Vratsa: Gusts Top 120 km/h, Woman Dies on Vitosha Mountain

A 31-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car on Vitosha Mountain, authorities confirmed. The family of four was traveling along Belovodski Pat Street toward the Kopitoto area when the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m.

Society » Incidents | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 13:01

Sofia-Burgas Train Hits Horse-Cart: Mother and Toddler Die, Others Survive

In a tragic accident near Sliven, a 2-year-old child and his 35-year-old mother were killed this morning when a Sofia-Burgas passenger train collided with a horse-cart at the “Debelata Koriya” railway crossing

Society » Incidents | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 16:45

Bulgaria: Two Women Die in House Fires During Holiday Period

Two fatal house fires were recorded in Bulgaria over the past day, claiming the lives of two women and injuring four other people, according to information published by the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection

Society » Incidents | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:02

Thousands in Leva Burn After Unusual Deposit Causes Bank Fire in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A fire broke out in a central bank branch in Gorna Oryahovitsa after banknotes contaminated with mothballs ignited, destroying around 30,000 leva, while another 170,000 leva stored in the vault remained intact

Society » Incidents | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 11:01

Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians

Society » Incidents | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria