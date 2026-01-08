Mother Of Three Brutally Executed by ICE Agents During Minneapolis Raid

Federal agents shot and killed a woman during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday, an execution that has triggered sharp political backlash, conflicting official accounts and fresh protests in the city.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a US citizen, mother of three and recent Minnesota resident. Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar said Macklin Good was acting as a “legal observer” during Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that have intensified in the city in recent days. The surge of federal agents is linked, according to US authorities, to investigations into alleged fraud involving members of the Somali community.

A witness, Emily Heller, told local media that Macklin Good was shot in the face multiple times. Heller said she saw a car blocking traffic, apparently as part of resistance to the ICE operation. She described an ICE agent standing directly in front of the vehicle, ordering the driver to leave. According to her account, as the woman attempted to turn the car around, the agent drew his weapon and fired several shots at close range.

Macklin Good had recently moved to Minnesota and described herself on social media as a poet, writer, wife and mother. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner and was not involved in protests against ICE. She described her as deeply compassionate and devoted to caring for others throughout her life.

An ex-husband of the victim, who asked not to be named to protect their children, said Macklin Good had just dropped off their six-year-old son at school and was driving home with her current partner when they encountered ICE agents on a snowy Minneapolis street.

Video footage published by the Minnesota Reformer and obtained by international media appears to show a dark red SUV reversing away from federal agents. While the front of the vehicle is obscured, the footage shows one agent partly in front of the car before firing his weapon as the SUV moves past. Three gunshots are audible. No injuries to ICE officers are visible in the recordings. The agent involved is later seen returning to a silver SUV that leaves the scene, driving through a red traffic light.

The shooting occurred less than a mile from the site where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, an event that sparked global protests against police violence.

In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security described the woman as a “domestic terrorist” who allegedly attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon against law enforcement officers. DHS claimed multiple ICE agents were injured, though it said they were expected to recover fully. The department stated that an officer fired in self-defense, fearing for his life and the safety of others.

Local officials and video evidence have challenged that version of events. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the footage does not support claims that the vehicle was being used as a weapon. He said ICE’s presence complicated emergency efforts and that local authorities prioritized getting the victim to hospital before removing federal agents from the scene.

Frey issued a blunt message directed at ICE, accusing the agency of endangering public safety, terrorizing communities and contributing to a death in the city. He rejected DHS claims of self-defense as false and said responsibility lay with federal authorities.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the woman’s car appeared to be blocking the street due to the presence of federal agents, a situation seen in other US cities during similar operations. He confirmed that the woman was no longer in the vehicle when he arrived and said the FBI would conduct a joint investigation with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had viewed the video and warned against accepting official federal accounts without scrutiny. He pledged a full investigation, activated the state’s emergency operations center and ordered preparations for the Minnesota National Guard. Walz said state officials had warned for weeks that aggressive federal operations posed a risk to public safety and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

Ilhan Omar also rejected DHS claims, saying there was no evidence that ICE officers were attacked or injured. She called on federal agents to leave Minneapolis.

Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, defended ICE officers, saying he had watched a video clip of the incident. He described the witness as a “professional agitator” and claimed the woman had violently run over an ICE officer, asserting the shooting was justified self-defense. He blamed what he described as hostility from the political left toward law enforcement for the incident.

Following the shooting, protesters gathered near the scene in south Minneapolis. Law enforcement officers used chemical irritants to disperse crowds. Video footage shows bystanders shouting at agents, blowing whistles and telling them to leave. Journalists reported that ICE agents used pepper spray and tear gas as they withdrew, with several people requiring medical attention.

The Department of Homeland Security said earlier this week that it had launched an expanded enforcement operation involving about 2,000 agents in Minneapolis and St Paul. In response, immigrant advocacy groups held training sessions for volunteers prepared to monitor federal enforcement activity on the streets.