Sudden Winter Snap Brings Snow, Cold and Traffic Disruptions Across Bulgaria

A sharp deterioration in weather conditions hit Sofia and much of Bulgaria overnight, bringing a sudden cold snap, strong winds and snowfall. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., rain in the capital turned into snow, which quickly accumulated on streets and major boulevards. Road conditions became slippery, prompting authorities to urge drivers to move cautiously, at low speeds, and only with vehicles properly equipped for winter conditions.

According to the Sofia Inspectorate, 109 snow removal machines have been operating since 5:00 a.m. Priority has been given to main roads, public transport routes, stops and bike lanes, while smaller inner-neighborhood streets are being cleared as snowfall continues. Snow is first pushed aside and then treated with anti-icing mixtures. In the Vitosha Nature Park, however, only sand is being used, as chemical mixtures are not permitted in protected areas. Roads toward Dragalevtsi, Aleko Hut and Zlatnite Mostove have already been sanded.

The sudden winter conditions caused disruptions to public transport early in the morning. Temporary interruptions and route changes were reported, and delays remain possible, according to the Center for Urban Mobility. Movement on trolleybus lines 1 and 5 and bus lines 74, 77, 82, 86 and 101 has been restored, but tram line 6 remains suspended due to icing on the tracks. In one incident, passengers on bus line 74 were forced to get off and continue on foot after sanding operations briefly blocked traffic in a central area.

Municipal officials say the situation is under control, although difficulties were reported on key arteries such as Bulgaria Boulevard due to heavy snowfall. Additional snowplows are ready to be deployed if conditions worsen. The Sofia Inspectorate stressed that cleaning of public transport routes will remain the top priority, with inner streets addressed as weather permits.

Across the country, the Road Infrastructure Agency has warned motorists to remain alert in the coming days, as further snowfall is expected. A yellow weather code has been issued for almost all regions of Bulgaria, while an orange code is in effect for the Kardzhali region due to heavy rainfall. With temperatures dropping sharply, rain is expected to turn into snow over large areas.

Meteorologists explain that the abrupt change is linked to the passage of a cold atmospheric front. Cloudy weather and ongoing precipitation are forecast, with locally significant amounts. Thunderstorms are also possible along the front, an unusual but not unprecedented phenomenon during rapid cooling. Snow cover is expected to form in Northern Bulgaria and mountainous regions.

In Sofia, temperatures will remain well below freezing throughout the day, with minimum values around minus 3 degrees Celsius and daytime highs near minus 2 degrees. Authorities continue to advise residents to allow extra travel time and remain cautious as winter conditions persist.