Fake Euros Used in Bulgarian City: 35-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Forensic experts in the Bulgarian city of Shumen have identified and arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to pay for a soft drink with a counterfeit 50-euro banknote, the police reported. The incident occurred on January 2, when the man entered a store and presented the 50-euro note for payment. The merchant only became suspicious of its authenticity when counting the day’s turnover and promptly notified law enforcement, handing over the suspicious bill.

Following the report, police traced the suspect and conducted a search of his residence. Investigators discovered two additional counterfeit 50-euro notes in his home. Authorities have launched pre-trial proceedings, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the investigation.

This case highlights early challenges for Bulgaria as the euro becomes the official currency, underlining the importance of vigilance against counterfeit banknotes during the transition from levs to euros.

Source: BNT