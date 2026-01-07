US Seizes Second Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker, Russia Condemns Action

The United States has seized a second oil tanker linked to Venezuela in a single day, as part of ongoing enforcement of sanctions against vessels transporting illicit oil. The US Southern Command confirmed that personnel intercepted the motor tanker Sophia in the Caribbean, describing it as a stateless “shadow fleet” vessel engaged in illegal activities. According to officials, the tanker was apprehended without incident and is now being escorted to the United States by the Coast Guard.

Earlier, US forces boarded another sanctioned tanker, the Marinera, formerly named Bella-1, after a multi-week pursuit across the Atlantic. The vessel, part of a shadow fleet reportedly moving oil for Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, had initially evaded US attempts to intercept it off the Venezuelan coast in December. During the chase, the tanker switched its registration to Russia and painted a Russian flag on its hull.

The Russian Transport Ministry condemned the seizure, calling it a violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Moscow stated that freedom of navigation applies on the high seas and that no country has the right to use force against vessels registered under another state. According to the ministry, contact with the Marinera was lost after US forces boarded it outside the territorial waters of any state. Russia added that the vessel had received “temporary permission” to sail under the Russian flag on December 24.

The US maintains that its actions are part of a global blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil, designed to protect security and stability in the Western Hemisphere. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the European Command emphasized that the seizures support President Donald Trump’s proclamation targeting vessels violating sanctions.

Meanwhile, the situation has drawn attention in the UK, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism for not briefing Parliament promptly on developments in Venezuela and global affairs following the tanker seizures. Opposition figures noted that Starmer had not yet held direct talks with Trump since the events, though he later confirmed discussions with Trump’s senior advisers and two calls with the president during the Christmas period concerning defense and international security issues.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the US pursuit, describing the attention on the Marinera as “disproportionate” given the vessel’s peaceful status. The incidents highlight heightened tensions over maritime enforcement of sanctions in international waters and the continued monitoring of oil shipments associated with Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.